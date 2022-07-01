ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson RB target commits elsewhere

By Staff Reports
 4 days ago

A Clemson running back target in the class of 2023 committed elsewhere on Friday.

Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic Preparatory four-star Jeremiah Cobb announced his verbal pledge to Auburn on Friday afternoon, choosing the school over his other two finalists in Clemson and Tennessee.

Cobb (5-11, 185) is considered the No. 8 running back nationally and No. 207 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson extended an offer to Cobb in May, and he made an official visit to Tiger Town from June 3-5 before traveling to Auburn for an official visit two weekends later and then taking his final official visit to Tennessee last weekend.

Through his first three high school seasons, Cobb has rushed for 4,551 yards and 52 rushing touchdowns to go with 765 receiving yards and 10 more scores through the air.

