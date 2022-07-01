ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

Dolly Parton Is Renting Out Her Gorgeous, Decked-Out Tour Bus For $10,000

By Adrianna MacPherson
House Digest
House Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dolly Parton fans now have the chance to live like the rock legend. Her fully-renovated tour bus is now available to rent out. But it will cost you...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelawaits.com

Dolly Parton’s Tour Bus Is Now An Amazing Overnight Experience, How You Can Spend The Night

Dolly Parton’s tour bus is now the ultimate suite. Guests can book a stay at “Suite 1986” Tour Bus Experience, Dolly’s favorite home away from home for 15 years. The Prevost tour bus was recently acquired by Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa and transformed into a suite that sits on the property overlooking the beautiful Smoky Mountains where Dolly grew up.
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Pigeon Forge, TN
Entertainment
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
Washington Examiner

Elvis is a spectacle

The latest superhero picture in theaters doesn’t stem from the pages of any comic book and isn’t suffused with CGI and explosions galore. Instead, it follows the meteoric rise and fall of a universally loved American hero, who, for a period, seemed larger than America and all of life itself: Elvis Presley, appropriately known as “The King.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $500 Dining Room Redo Inspired by Vintage Dishes and a Museum Painting

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Dining rooms are often home to cool vintage or antique finds, from beautiful wood tables to Windsor chairs to heirloom buffets and more. Adding bold paint to the walls can help create the perfect backdrop for these special pieces — and be a great conversation starter at dinner. (Check out this bold black dining room or this hand-painted mural to see the power of paint in a dining space.)
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Bus#Renting#Airbnb Rentals#Fringe#The New York Post#Imagination Library#The Dollywood Foundation
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Says He Got ‘Screwed’ by the Show, Was Setup to Lose

More than 15 years after Jordin Sparks won season 6 of “American Idol,” runner-up Blake Lewis is finally sharing his thoughts about coming in at second place. Prior to the 20th Anniversary celebration for “American Idol,” Lewis recalled feeling like he was screwed as soon as he heard the final song he had to sing for the show’s season 6. He told Insider that both he and Sparks had to sing the same song on the finale that was chosen as part of the show’s first national songwriting contest. Upon hearing “This Is My Now” for the first time, Lewis admitted he felt like it was written for Sparks.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hypebae

Dior Releases Diorquake Clogs and Sandals

Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior has launched timeless Diorquake clogs and sandals. Initially released with its Fall 2022 collection, the wooden shoes offer a meticulously crafted, classic shoe. Carefully sanded and colored by hand, the elevated essential is combined with rubber for an ultra-comfortable and light step. Created with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Outsider.com

From Brooks & Dunn to Carrie Underwood, See Country Stars Wear the American Flag Proudly

If you’re looking for some patriotic inspiration for your July 4th weekend attire, look no further than here. In honor of the summer celebration, we took the liberty to pull together some of our favorite country music stars’ most patriotic looks, highlighting those proud to sport the American flag. And we have some of the best looks laid out here for you. Take a peek below.
CELEBRITIES
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
52K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy