Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Clippers officially sign John Wall to a 2-year deal worth $13 million

By Jason Burgos
 4 days ago

As expected, former five-time All-Star John Wall has signed with the Los Angeles Clippers following a buyout from the Houston Rockets.

Earlier this week, the top pick in the 2010 NBA Draft exercised his option in the final year of a 4-year, $171 million dollar contract he signed in 2019 with the Washington Wizards. The decision was unsurprising since Wall — a player that has missed all but 40 games over the last three years — was set to make an astounding $47.4 million next season.

However, when Wall opted into the contract, reports also indicated that he and his then-team the Houston Rockets were expected to work on a buyout so the 12-year veteran can play for a winning team, and they could continue their rebuild around a younger-core of talent.

Los Angeles Clippers are an early betting favorite to reach the 2023 NBA Finals

On Monday, the two sides agreed to a deal that slashed $7 million off his pay for the upcoming season, and Wall was allowed to hit free agency. While several teams were reportedly interested in him, the Clippers were expected to be his landing spot.

On Friday, that move to LA became official when his management team, Klutch Sports Group , announced the news on Twitter. The agency’s post revealed that the 31-year-old had agreed to the 2-year deal worth as much as $13.2 million.

Wall has missed much of the last few seasons battling through recovery for a torn Achilles tendon, then an infection following the surgery. If healthy, Wall should be an upgrade at point guard and push Reggie Jackson to the bench where he is far better suited.

The Clippers finished with a disappointing 42-40 record in 2021-2022. However, superstar Kawhi Leonard sat out the entire season while fellow All-Star Paul George also missed much of the year. In 2022-2023, the team is an early betting favorite to contend for an NBA title.

Top-10 remaining NBA free agents: Ideal landing spot for each player

NBA free agency is winding down with most of the big-name players off the market. Instead, the trade block continues to make news. Even then, there's a number of high-profile players available who could make an impact. That includes Phoenix Suns star restricted free agent Deandre Ayton. He's joined by other big men such as Dwight Howard and DeMarcus Cousins still on the NBA free-agent market. Below, we look at the ideal landing spot for the 10-best players still available.
NBA
Sparks stave off Mercury, win for second straight day

Nneka Ogwumike scored in double figures for the 20th time this season, pouring in 23 points as the host Los Angeles Sparks held off the Phoenix Mercury 78-75 Monday night in a Fourth of July thriller. A clutch 3-pointer by Lexie Brown made the difference. With 2:36 left she nailed...
Spurs claim forward Isaiah Roby off waivers

The San Antonio Spurs claimed forward Isaiah Roby off waivers Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Roby was waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, four days after the club exercised its $1.93 million option on the third-year forward for the 2022-23 season. Roby, 24, averaged a career-high 10.1 points...
