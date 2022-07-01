ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Reports: Revs signing Juventus F Giacomo Vrioni

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jNabU_0gSGKtau00

The New England Revolution are close to signing striker Giacomo Vrioni from Italian power Juventus for a reported $3.8 million fee, multiple outlets said Friday.

The 23-year-old Albania international would become the Revs’ third designated player, joining midfielder Carles Gil and forward Gustavo Bou.

New England transferred forward Adam Buksa to RC Lens of France’s Ligue 1 earlier this summer, opening up a DP slot and leaving an offensive void in the lineup.

Vrioni was most recently on loan with WSG Tirol in the Austrian Bundesliga, where he registered 21 goals and five assists in 30 matches.

Internationally, he has earned six caps for Albania, including appearances off the bench during UEFA Nations League action last month.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'To Manchester United fans, you are getting a very talented full-back': Former Red Devils star Robin van Persie leads praise for Tyrell Malacia after the Dutch defender completed £14.6m move from Feyenoord to kick off Erik ten Hag era

Manchester United's revolution finally got underway on Tuesday when the club confirmed its first summer signing with the £14.6million capture of Tyrell Malacia. The left-back has arrived from Feyenoord and marks the first transfer under new boss Erik Ten Hag who will be looking to guide the Red Devils back into the Champions League next season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giacomo Vrioni
Person
Gustavo Bou
Person
Carles Gil
Sportsnaut

Novak Djokovic rallies, beats Jannik Sinner for Wimbledon semis spot

No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic rallied from two sets down Tuesday to defeat No. 10 seed Jannik Sinner of Italy and advance to the Wimbledon semifinals. While Djokovic squandered a big lead in the first set and muddled through the second, he found his energy in the third and turned in a vintage performance the rest of the way for a 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win in London.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Revs#Italian#Rc Lens#Wsg Tirol#The Austrian Bundesliga#Uefa Nations League#Field Level Media#Epl#N Y Red Bulls#Charlotte Fc
Sportsnaut

USWNT opens CONCACAF W Championship with win over Haiti

Alex Morgan scored her first two international goals of the year and the U.S. women’s national team took the first step toward World Cup and Olympic qualifying with a 3-0 win against Haiti in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico, on Monday. Morgan scored in the 16th and 23rd...
SOCCER
Sportsnaut

Rafael Nadal reaches Wimbledon quarters for eighth time

Second-seeded Rafael Nadal booked a spot in the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the eighth time by posting a 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (6) triumph over No. 21 seed Botic van de Zandschulp on Monday in London. Nadal committed half as many unforced errors as his opponent from the Netherlands — 17 to...
TENNIS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy