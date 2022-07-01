ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Learn and play with sea animals in this week’s Summertime Learning

By Alex Joyce
WJHG-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Feeding fish, learning facts, and watching live animal shows. Kids learn all sorts of things at Gulf World’s summer camps. “We have three different camps. One is a four-day camp,” Jennifer Maynard, the...

www.wjhg.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdhn.com

Travelers heading home from the holiday weekend

(WDHN) — Ken Brooks, a native of Griffin Georgia, went down to Panama city Sunday to celebrate the holiday with his sister — a holiday that will be memorable to them both. “My sister was getting married and she was having a beach wedding so I went down to walk her down the aisle on the beach,” Brooks said.
GRIFFIN, GA
visitpanamacitybeach.com

Kayak fishing Panama City Beach

Maybe it's the self-reliance, or simply the release of endorphins that accompany the physical demands of self-propulsion. Whatever the reason, fish caught from a kayak come with a heightened sense of accomplishment. This is not to imply that fishing from a kayak puts one at a competitive disadvantage; what it...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Experts share tips on how to prep your home for hurricane season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the tropics heat up, it’s time to wrap up your hurricane preparations. Experts say don’t wait until the Panhandle is in the path of a storm to mark things off your tropics’ checklist. Your tropical to-do list should include prepping your home.
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypcblife.com

Happy Fishermen (and Women) and Fireworks! Love it!

Summer is in full swing and so is fishing! Whether you fish from a pier, a private or guide boat, a charter boat or head boat, chances are you are catching some nice fish to brag about. The focus this time of year in the Gulf is Red Snapper or...
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Panama City Beach, FL
Lifestyle
City
Panama City, FL
Panama City Beach, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Panama City Beach, FL
WJHG-TV

Fourth of July Celebrations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Whether you made the decision to hang out at Panama City Beach or Panama City there were plenty of festivities for the Independence Day holiday on Monday. Crowds gathered at the Destination Panama City Visitors Center for the Salute to Freedom Festival which started at 2...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

State line fireworks stores boom this holiday season

PANHANDLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fireworks stores just inside the Alabama state line are booming this holiday season. “That’s actually where we get the majority of our sales is on the major holidays,” BJ’s Fireworks Co-Owner Jerry Mixon said. “Of course Fourth of July is by far the biggest holiday.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

July 4th Veterans Ceremony at Panama City Beach

Celebrating America’s independence with the annual ‘Proud to be an American’ parade in Lynn Haven. People gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July at the annual ‘Proud to be an American’ parade in the city of Lynn Haven. Updated: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:46 AM...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Fourth of July weekend brings big bucks to local business

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Crowds come out in large numbers to celebrate the Fourth of July in Panama City Beach, and local business gets a huge boom in revenue during this special weekend. Patches Pub and Grill is a popular local hangout in Panama City Beach, but during tourist season, the vacation rentals […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Sea Turtle#Sea Lions#Summertime Learning#Gulf World#Gulf World Marine Park
mypanhandle.com

4th of July features fireworks from Mother Nature

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Coastal chances for showers and storms return for the 4th of July, with scattered activity building up through the mid-late morning hours. More widespread chances for moisture will begin in the early afternoon, with inland areas becoming wetter around 2 pm. Temperatures along the...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach hosts Grand Slam Baseball

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The annual Grand Slam Baseball Sports Tournament is on at Frank Brown Park and the Publix Sports Park. This week marks session three of four with teams set to come in from all over. Teams range locally from Florida and Georgia all the way out to Ohio and Texas.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Realtors line Destin streets with flags for July 4th

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Just in time for Independence Day, Destin residents woke up to flags on their front lawns Sunday, July 3. Realtors with ERA American Realty selected neighborhoods around Destin and Okaloosa County to place flags for the holiday weekend. Joyce Campbell is a first-year realtor with ERA. She chose her own neighborhood […]
DESTIN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
travelexperta.com

4 Fun Things to do in Santa Rosa Beach

Hogtown Bayou and the Choctawhatchee Bay – Living in Santa Rosa Beach allows you easy access to Hogtown Bayou and the Choctawhatchee Bay Hogtown Bayou is a secluded spot tucked among the pine trees on the shores of the Choctawhatchee Bay. These protected waters offer the perfect spot for fishing and sailing. Fly fishing is popular on the Choctawhatchee Bay. It is not uncommon to catch enormous redfish, speckled trout, and sheep head in the bay waters. In late 2018, Waterside Investors announced plans for Historic Santa Rosa Landing. This public park will include a large building for private and community events, boat access to Choctawhatchee Bay, a boardwalk and dock, a fishing pier, nature paths, and a community garden.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
L'Observateur

Coast Guard responds to man overboard near Panama City, Fla.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard responded to a report of a man overboard Sunday approximately 12 miles south of Panama City, Florida. Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a notification at approximately 4 a.m. over VHF-FM channel 16 from a crewmember on the fishing vessel Fiona Leone reporting that the captain of the vessel fell overboard while the vessel was on autopilot.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Lynn Haven 4th of July Parade

Celebrating America’s independence with the annual ‘Proud to be an American’ parade in Lynn Haven. People gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July at the annual ‘Proud to be an American’ parade in the city of Lynn Haven. Updated: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:46 AM...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Fishing boat captain rescued after falling overboard

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Coast Guard officials report a fishing boat captain is in good condition after falling off his boat early Sunday morning. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, crewmembers aboard the vessel ‘Fiona Leone’ reported that the captain of the boat fell overboard while the boat was on autopilot.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Port St. Joe community held unveiling ceremony to honor veterans

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A ceremony unveiling the North Port St. Joe Veterans Monument was held at Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church for the Fourth of July. Officials said funeral services for Congressional Medal Honor Recipient Clifford Chester Sims was held at the church in 1968. They said it’s only right to include a veterans monument on those grounds.
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
lonelyplanet.com

The best neighborhoods in Panama City buzz with energy

There's a Panama City neighborhood for every budget, taste and attitude © Matthew Micah Wright / Getty Images. From the cobbled streets of Casco Viejo to the sleek skyscrapers of the downtown business district, Panama’s cosmopolitan capital has many faces. Panama City is a vibrant hub for history, business and culture – there’s even a rainforest within the city limits.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

4th of July around town: Visit Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY Beach, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 4th of July is right around the corner and we want to keep you updated with events around town. Visit Panama City Beach invites you out to the largest fireworks display on the Gulf Coast. “July is the busiest season here in Panama...

Comments / 0

Community Policy