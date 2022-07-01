Learn and play with sea animals in this week’s Summertime Learning

Hogtown Bayou and the Choctawhatchee Bay – Living in Santa Rosa Beach allows you easy access to Hogtown Bayou and the Choctawhatchee Bay Hogtown Bayou is a secluded spot tucked among the pine trees on the shores of the Choctawhatchee Bay. These protected waters offer the perfect spot for fishing and sailing. Fly fishing is popular on the Choctawhatchee Bay. It is not uncommon to catch enormous redfish, speckled trout, and sheep head in the bay waters. In late 2018, Waterside Investors announced plans for Historic Santa Rosa Landing. This public park will include a large building for private and community events, boat access to Choctawhatchee Bay, a boardwalk and dock, a fishing pier, nature paths, and a community garden.

