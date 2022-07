BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers will see more relief in gas prices week as the average cost of gas per gallon has continued to drop, according to AAA. As of Monday, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline was listed at $4.80, according to AAA. This is a 10 cent decrease from last week. This time last year, the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. was $3.13.

