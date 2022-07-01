ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Rodney Hudson was PFF's top pass-blocking center again in 2021

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals are currently dealing with the absence of starting center Rodney Hudson, who did not report to the team at all during the voluntary part of the offseason or mandatory minicamp. His absences from minicamp were unexcused.

With rumors of possible retirement, the Cardinals will miss him dearly in pass protection. According to Pro Football Focus, he was again the league’s best pass-blocking center.

In 2021, Hudson had a pressure percentage of only 0.88%. He allowed only four total pressures, including only one sack, in 456 pass protection snaps.

He was the only center in the league with more than 150 pass-blocking snaps with a pressure rate under 1%.

He has had a pressure rate of less than 1% in each of the last five seasons.

If he does not return in 2022, it will be tough to replace him. His leadership, intelligence and his pass blocking were all praiseworthy last season.

Ideally, he will come back for training camp, but if he doesn’t, the Cardinals will have a big hole to fill.

