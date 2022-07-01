Trio on motorized scooter rob man, 61, at knifepoint on Midtown street

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for three suspects who officials said were on a motorized scooter during a knifepoint robbery that occurred last week in Midtown.

A 61-year-old man was walking in the vicinity of 2nd Avenue and East 52nd Street at approximately 3 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, when he was approached by three suspects on a single motorized scooter.

One of the suspects displayed a knife while demanding property.

Police said the suspects then proceeded to take the victim's wallet containing identification documents, a credit card and money, cops said.

The trio fled northbound on 3rd Avenue on the motorized scooter.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).