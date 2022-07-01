ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Trio on motorized scooter rob man, 61, at knifepoint on Midtown street

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pPtFZ_0gSGK1SH00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for three suspects who officials said were on a motorized scooter during a knifepoint robbery that occurred last week in Midtown.

A 61-year-old man was walking in the vicinity of 2nd Avenue and East 52nd Street at approximately 3 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, when he was approached by three suspects on a single motorized scooter.

One of the suspects displayed a knife while demanding property.

Police said the suspects then proceeded to take the victim's wallet containing identification documents, a credit card and money, cops said.

The trio fled northbound on 3rd Avenue on the motorized scooter.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1010WINS

VIDEO: 3 teens sought in e-bike burglary inside Bronx home

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for three teens wanted in connection to an e-bike burglary that occurred inside a Bronx home, according to authorities. It happened just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, the suspects gained entry inside of the home of a 34-year-old woman located in the vicinity of East 224 Street and Carpenter Avenue in Edenwald by cutting a chain to her driveway, officials said.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Kelvin White, 43, Arrested

On Monday, July 04, 2022, at 2308 hours, the following 43-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Kelvin White. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. unlawful imprisonment;. criminal obstruction of breathing. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Midtown#Motorized Scooter#Robbery#Property Crime#Crime Stoppers
Daily News

Homeless man stabbed to death while sleeping in Manhattan park

A homeless man was stabbed to death as he slept in a Manhattan park early Tuesday, police said. The 34-year-old victim was stabbed in the stomach in Hudson River Greenway park near West and Christopher Sts. in the West Village at about 4:40 a.m. Medics rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released. No arrests have been made, and a ...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

Deadly NYC Dispute Ends With Man Stabbed in Head Multiple Times, Cops Say; 3 Arrested

Three men are facing charges in connection to a deadly incident in which a 32-year-old man died after being stabbed in the head multiple times in Queens, police said. According to the NYPD, at around 3:12 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a 911 call of a dispute at the corner of 98 Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Once officers arrived, a man was discovered with multiple stab wounds to the head and a 32-year-old woman with a laceration to her left arm.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Suspects stole estimated $334K during month-long crime spree: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Three men have been working their way through Queens and Brooklyn, stealing at least $334,000 in four separate knifepoint robberies. The first incident was reported on May 30, police said. The three suspects approached a 37-year-old man on 65th Avenue in Queens about 12:38 a.m., displayed a knife and then demanded […]
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy