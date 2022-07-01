ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waylon Jennings Covered The Hell Out Of Tanya Tucker’s “Delta Dawn” Back In 1972

By Casey Young
 4 days ago
“Delta Dawn” is Tanya Tucker’s signature song, and one that has become synonymous with the genre throughout the decades.

She released her classic hit back in 1972 when she was just 13 years old, which was the title track to her album of the same name. Written by Larry Collins and Alex Harvey, the song peaked at #6 on the Billboard U.S. Hot Country Songs chart.

But it was also recorded by Bette Midler and Helen Reddy around that same time, and later on, legends like Loretta Lynn, The Statler Brothers, Dottie West, Kitty Wells, and the man we’re talking about today, Waylon Jennings.

Waylon included his version on his classic 1972 Ladies Love Outlaws album. But unfortunately, it was never released as a single, though I’m quite certain it would’ve been a big hit for him, too.

There’s something about his delivery that gives this song a completely new perspective… well that, and the fact that he’s man, which makes the story in the song intriguing in a completely different way.

He just had the most incredible voice, and of course could sing the phone book and make it sound like single of the year, but seriously…

If you haven’t heard his cover before, do yourself a favor and check it out:

Here’s one of Tanya’s earliest performances of the song live on Hee Haw back in 1973.

Shorty Nelson..
4d ago

Waylon Jennings had one of the best country voices I have ever heard.🤠

