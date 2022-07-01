ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arch Manning comments on several of Texas' new commitments

By Cami Griffin
 4 days ago
Five-star quarterback Arch Manning took the college football world by storm last week when he announced his commitment to the University of Texas.

Many expected other recruits to follow him to Austin, but no one could have predicted the extent. Texas landed nearly a dozen recruits in the days following his announcement.

The consensus No. 1 prospect in the country for the 2023 class kept his recruitment fairly close over the last year. National media analysts weren’t quite sure when he’d announce his commitment, but it seemed a safe bet that Texas, Georgia and Alabama were his top three choices.

Now that Manning is officially a part of the Longhorns’ 2023 class, he’s opened up a bit on social media. Prior to his commitment, Manning did not use any social media platform.

He has since been active on Instagram, often commenting on recent Texas commitments and/or recruiting other highly rated targets to join the class, such as five-star linebacker Anthony Hill.

It has to make the Texas coaching staff and fans feel good about Manning involving himself in other recruitments and stepping up as a vocal leader of the class.

Here are some of Manning’s recent comments via Instagram.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

