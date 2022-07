Work continues on a new business complex on the 1000 block of Main Street under the direction of the Santa Cruz Seaside Co. Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of the year, with businesses Chipotle, The Habit Burger Grill, Charter Spectrum, Starbucks and Jersey Mike’s Subs to open around the same time. The project includes a stoplight and bus stop improvements.

WATSONVILLE, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO