WNC Parent’s 2022 Birthday Guide: Party Spots Galore

By Chris Worthy
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 4 days ago

Skip the cleaning and have your party at a spot that provides the fun. Here are some options for hosting the fun away from home. Ask about virtual and take-home options, too! Are we missing your business? Email chris@worthyplace.com.

360 Party Bus, 828-236-2841, 360partybus.com. Bus includes large stereo, wrap around seating, coolers. Options are available for all ages.

Adventure Center of Asheville, 85 Expo Drive, Asheville, 828-450-3400, ashevilletreetopsadventurepark.com/asheville-birthday-parties. Open all year with options for ages 4 and older. Parties packages are available for Asheville Treetops Adventure Park and KidZip attractions and Kolo Bike Park, including use of a picnic area for party fun before or after your adventure. Reservations are required and can be made by emailing groups@adventurecenterofasheville.com or by calling 828-450-3400. Age rules and regulations apply, bring your own food, and all activities are outside rain or shine.

AMF Star Lanes Bowling, 491 Kenilworth Road, Asheville, 828-254-6161, amf.com/location/amf-star-lanes-asheville. A variety of party packages are available.

Appalachian Pinball Museum, 538 N. Main St., Hendersonville, 828-702-9277; appalachianpinballmuseum.com. Parties and field trips are available by appointment. Call for details.

Asheville Mountain Kitchen, 332 E. Sondley Drive, Asheville, 917-566 5238, ashevillemountainkitchen.com. Private group cooking classes are available for all ages

Asheville Museum of Science, 43 Patton Ave., Asheville, 828-254-7162, ashevillescience.org/birthday-parties. Science-themed birthday parties are offered. Call for details.

Asheville Racquet Club, 27 Resort Drive, Asheville, 828-253-5874, and 200 Racquet Club Road, Asheville, 828-274- 3361, ashevilleracquetclub.com. Call for group event information.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Asheville Mall, 3 S. Tunnel Road, 828-298-1852, http://buildabear.com. See online calendar for party bookings.

Buncombe County outdoor pools, Call Swim Club Management at 828-348-4770 or book private pool parties online at buncombecounty.org/governing/depts/parks/facilities/pools.

Center Stage Dance Studio, 38L Rosscraggon Road, Asheville, 828-654-7010, dance@centerstage1.com, centerstage1.com. Parties include dancing, games, crafts, and more. Details are online.

Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park, 431 Main St., Chimney Rock, NC,

828-625-9611, groups@chimneyrockpark.com, chimneyrockpark.com/birthday-parties. Nature-based, hands-on activities get kids discovering the world around them. A variety of party packages are available.

Chuck E. Cheese, 104 River Hills Road, Asheville, 828-299-3750, chuckecheese.com. Package includes pizza, soft drinks, tokens for each guest, decorated table, cake, visit from Chuck E. Cheese and more. Details are online.

Claying Around, 1378 Hendersonville Road, Suite D, Asheville, 828-277-0042, clayingaround.com. Choose from six different kids’ party options or options for adults. Details are online.

ClimbMax, 43 Wall St., Asheville, 828-252-9996; 173 Amboy Road, 828-505-4446, climbmaxnc.com. Climbing parties, bouldering or roped climbing, for groups. Party room can be reserved. Contact for details.

D-BAT Asheville, 1262 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, 828-412-5050, dbatasheville.com. Packages include a gift for the birthday child, party room for two hours, D-BAT instructor for one hour and more. Food options available.

Epic Theaters, 200 Thompson St., Hendersonville, 828-693-1980, epictheatres. com/location/hendersonville. Contact for private screenings, birthday parties and more.

Fired Up! Creative Lounge, 26 Wall St., Asheville, 828-253-8181, and 433 N. Church St., Hendersonville, 828-698-9960, fireduplounge.com. Party packages are available. Pottery is also available “to go.” See options online.

Fox-N-Otter Adventure Escapes, Three locations from Asheville to Hendersonville: 3 South Tunnel Road, Asheville; 3749 Sweeten Creek, Arden; and 1800 Four Seasons Blvd., Hendersonville, 828-585-4302, EscapeRoomsAsheville.com. Participate in an exciting one-hour game for up to 8 players. Optional one-hour party room time before the game to bring in food and presents at the Asheville Mall Location. Best for ages 8 and older, but younger players enjoy playing along with family groups. See website for details or call for a recommendation.

Hahn's Gymnastics, 18 Legend Drive, Arden, 828-684-8832, hahnsgymnastics@hotmail.com. Hahn's Gymnastics' birthday parties include an hour of structured gymnastics on the gym floor, concluding with a half an hour in the birthday party. The cost is $210 for up to 15 children.

Hands On! Children’s Museum, 318 N. Main St., Hendersonville, 828-697-8333, handsonwnc.org. Classic or private birthday party packages are available. Private parties are 3-hour events that occur on Sundays when the museum is closed to the public. Parties are parent-directed. Details and costs are online.

Hickory Nut Gap Farm, 57 Sugar Hollow Road, Fairview, To inquire or book, contact Shay Brown Events at 828-239-0928 or venues@shaybrownevents.com.

hickorynutgap.com/venue-rentals-events. Two venues available: The Party Shed, an open-air, covered pavilion with adjacent creek and a treehouse, and The History Barn, a covered barn next door to the animal observation area.

KidSenses, 172 N. Main St., Rutherfordton, 828-286-2120, kidsenses.org/kidsenses. Several birthday party options are offered, including character visits, time and KidSenses and more. Details are online.

Kilwins, 116 W. State St., Black Mountain, 828-669-6119, kilwins.com/stores/kilwins-black-mountain. For take-out: ice cream quarts and chocolate-dipped treats. In the store: birthday parties for up to 8 children, ages 7-12 preferred. Call the store and leave a message for details.

Lake Junaluska, 91 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Junaluska, 828-454-6650, lakejunaluska.com. Private parties can be booked at the Lake Junaluska lakeside swimming pool. Other birthday party options at Lake Junaluska range from reserving the shelter at the playground to booking a stone firepit complete with firewood and everything you need to start a fire. Other venues include a lakeside tent and a variety of indoor and outdoor event spaces at the conference center. On-site catering is available.

Lakeview Putt & Play, 2245 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, 828-676-1746, lakeviewputtandplay.com. All party packages include 2 hours in the outdoor space, ice cream or slushies for each guest, and a gift for the birthday child. Parties include Just Putting, Putt and Play (golf and VR), All Outdoors or Taggers (outdoor laser tag).

Launch Trampoline Park, 24 Walden Drive, Arden; 828-651-0280, launchtrampolinepark.com/asheville. Several party packages are offered with add on options available.

Michaels, 111-A River Hills Road, Asheville, 828-299-0183; 5 McKenna Road, Arden, 828-684-1961; michaels.com. Call for party package details.

Mountain Play Lodge, 3389 Sweeten Creek Road, Arden, 828-676-2120, mountainplaylodge.com. Themed party rooms and other options are available.

OSEGA Dream Academy, 130 Christel Lane Arden, osegagym.com/events. Party package details are available online.

Painting with a Twist, 2 Town Square Blvd., Asheville, 828-665-0004, paintingwithatwist.com/studio/asheville. Call for party options, including take-home kits.

Smoky Mountain Sk8way and Fun Zone, 19025 Great Smoky Expressway, Waynesville, 828-246-9124, smokymountainsk8way.com. Birthday parties can include roller skating, obstacle course and inflatables, game cards, pool tables, birthday room with food, Crazy Gold mini golf course, and more. Private options available.

Tarheel Lanes, 3275 Asheville Highway, Hendersonville; 828-692-5039; tarheellanesnc.com. See party packages online.

The Factory, 1024 Georgia Road, Franklin, 828-349-8888, franklinfun.com. A variety of party packages are available, including set up and clean up.

The Little Gym, 10 Crispin Court, Suite 104, Asheville, 828-747-2239, tlgashevillenc.com. A variety of packages and themes are offered, but every birthday bash includes one hour of instructor led activities in the gym and 30 minutes in a party room for cake. Every package includes set up and clean up.

Three Eggs Cakery of Asheville, serving Asheville and surrounding areas, 828-585-7035, 3eggscakery.com. Offering custom sweet treats and cookie decorating parties for events big and small.

Tropical Gardens Mini Golf, 956 Patton Ave., Asheville, 828-252-2207, minigolftropicalgardens.com. See party packages online.

Xcel Sportsplex, 37 Maxwell Drive, Hendersonville, 828-684-7898, www.xcelsportsplex.com. Party packages are offered with choice of basketball, volleyball, dodgeball or soccer.

We Rock the Spectrum Asheville, 63 Turtle Creek Drive, Asheville, 828-505-7556, werockthespectrumasheville.com. Birthday options include private gym time and the party room. Use of the zipline, trampoline, swings, art room, imaginative play area, climbing wall, monkey bars, and more is included with your party. Add a balloon drop, princesses/characters, cupcake decorating, art projects, full decor and more.

Wolverine Paintball Park, 487 Brookside Camp Road, Hendersonville, 828-697- 4263, wolverinepaintball.com. Party pack includes admission, paintballs, free air refills. Pizza and drinks available.

Zaniac Asheville, Biltmore Park Town Square, 1 Town Square Blvd., Suite 120, Asheville, 828-575-0355, zaniaclearning.com/asheville. Ignite your grade K-8 child’s imagination with a Zaniac STEM Birthday Party. Celebrate with Minecraft Magic, Blast Off to Space, Zany Science or Build Your Own STEAM Quest Birthday Party with your child’s favorite Zaniac Programs. Designated instructor and exclusive access to Zaniac. Engage your child and up to 20 friends.

WNC Parent’s 2022 Birthday Guide:

Cake and more!

Looking for a birthday cake or other special treat? Here are a few of the options around WNC.

Three Eggs Cakery of Asheville, serving Asheville and surrounding areas, 828-585-7035, 3eggscakery.com. Offering custom sweet treats and cookie decorating parties for events big and small.

a La CupCakes, 24 Sardis Road, Suite D, Asheville, 828-633-6887, ilovealacupcakes.com. Birthday cakes, cupcakes, desserts, pastries and more. Gluten-free and vegan options available.

Baked Pie Company, 4 Long Shoals Road, Arden, and 50 N. Merrimon Ave., Asheville, bakedpiecompany.com. Dozens of varieties of pies are available, including vegan, gluten-free and sugar-free options.

Blue Ridge Bakery, 86 W. Main St., Brevard, 828-883-8444, blueridgebakery.com. Custom cakes of all shapes and sizes and party trays are available.

Cakes by Gray, Asheville, 828-279-8121, cakesbygray.com. Custom celebration cakes are available.

Cakes by Jane, 55 Monticello Road, Weaverville, 828-285-9292 or 888-834-9981, cakesbyjane.com. Southern cream cheese pound cakes are available.

Cold Stone Creamery, 30 Town Square Blvd., Asheville, 828-650-3013, coldstonecreamery.com. Ice cream cakes, and candy from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Cotton Leigh Bakery, 628 W. Main St., Sylva, 828-477-4566, cotton-leigh-bakery.business.site. Specializing in custom cakes.

Dogwood Designs Bakery, Mars Hill. dogwooddesignsbakerync.com. Special event cakes and cupcakes are available.

Farm to Cake Bakery, 500 Hazelwood Ave., Waynesville, 828-476-9311, farmtocakebakery.com. Custom celebration cakes, pies, cheesecakes and other desserts are available.

Filo Pastries, 1155 Tunnel Road, Asheville, 828-298-9777, filopost70.com. Custom cakes and pastries are available.

French Broad Chocolate Lounge, 10 S. Pack Square, Asheville, 828-252-4181, French Broad Chocolate Factory, 821 Riverside Drive, Suite 199, Asheville, 828-348-5187, frenchbroadchocolates.com. Cakes, cookies, brownies, bonbons, ice cream, liquid truffles, and chocolate bars are available.

Geraldine's Bakery, 840 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, 828-252-9330, geraldinesbakeryavl.com. Cakes, cupcakes and more are available.

Great American Cookies, Asheville Mall, 3 S. Tunnel Road, Asheville, 828-298- 2849, greatamericancookies.com. Specializes in customized cookie cakes, cupcakes and cookies.

Hey Hey Cupcake!, 102 W. State St., Black Mountain, 828-669-2253, heyheycupcake.com. Cupcakes and custom cakes are available.

Ingles, various locations, ingles-markets.com. Cakes and 12-inch cookies made to order in store and online.

Kandi's Cakes & Bake Shop, 200 S. Main St., Waynesville, 828-246-0180, kandiscakesandbakeshop.com. Special occasion cakes, cupcakes and more are available.

Karen Donatelli Cake Designs and Bakery, 1000 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, 828-225-5751, karendonatellicakedesigns.com. Specialty cakes, cookies and cupcakes by appointment and special order only.

Kilwins, 116 W. State St., Black Mountain, 828-669-6119, kilwins.com/stores/kilwins-black-mountain. For take-out: ice cream quarts and chocolate-dipped treats. In the store: birthday parties for up to 8 children, ages 7-12 preferred. Call the store and leave a message for details.

Marble Slab Creamery, 14 Biltmore Ave., Asheville, 828-225-5579, marbleslab.com. Ice cream cakes are available.

McFarlan Bakery, 309 N. Main St., Hendersonville, 828-693-4256, mcfarlanbakery.com. Cakes and more, made to order.

Publix, area locations; publix.com. Custom decorated cakes in a variety of sizes, flavors and themes.

Pure Butter Bakery, Sylva, 828-342-0247, purebutterbakery.weebly.com. Custom cakes and cupcakes.

Short Street Cakes, 225 Haywood Road, Asheville, 828-505-4822, shortstreetcakes.com. Naturally handcrafted cakes, pies and more. Gluten-free and vegan options available.

Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, 33 Town Square Blvd., Asheville, 828-676-2711, tbmsmallcakesasheville.com. Signature cupcakes and ice cream are available.

The Hop Ice Cream Cafe, 167 Haywood Road, Suite 20, Asheville, 828-774-5058,  hopicecreamnc.com. The Hop Creamery has dairy and vegan ice cream cakes in a variety of sizes, decorations, budgets, and for all different ages, available for birthdays, showers, graduations or any celebration.

Ultimate Ice Cream, 1070 Tunnel Road, Asheville, 828-296-1234, 197 Charlotte St., Asheville, 828-258-1515, ultimateicecreamavl.com. Fresh craft-made ice cream sold by the cup, cone, pints and quarts.

Well-Bred Bakery, 26 N. Main St., Weaverville, 828-645-9300, 6 Boston Way, Asheville, 828-774-5307, 232 Reems Creek Road, Weaverville, 828-645-9300, wellbredbakery.com. Birthday cakes and catering are available.

Whisk, 801 Smokey Park Highway, Candler, 828-633-0622, whiskavl.com. Special event cakes, cupcakes, pastries and more are available.

WNC Parent’s 2022 Birthday Guide:

Entertainment

Get some extra help entertaining the crowd and make life a little easier in the process.

Asheville Inflatable, 828-230-0443, ashevilleinflatables.com. Bounce houses, wet and dry slides, gem mining, concessions and more.

Asheville Storks & More, Asheville, Hendersonville and the surrounding area, 828-782-8022, ashevillestorksandmore.com. Personalized and unique yard signs celebrate birthday parties, graduations, and new baby arrivals.

Bill Grimsley, Magic Productions Inc., 828-777-9143, magicprod1@bellsouth.net, billgrimsleymagic.com. A professional Christian entertainer for over 30 years, Bill Grimsley provides magic and humor for a variety of events.

Bricks 4 Kidz Mobile Parties, 828-606-4827, bricks4kidz.com/northcarolina-asheville-arden. All parties include 90 minutes of organized Lego building activities, with add on options available, all at your location.

Caricatures by Brian Vasilik, Asheville, 828-298-1350, facebook.com/BrianVasilikCaricatures. Have live caricatures drawn on location at your event.

Incredible Inflatables and Amusements, Hendersonville, 828-202-6873, incredibleinflatablesandamusements.com. Inflatables, games, concessions and more, including a rock wall and a mechanical bull, are available.

Marcie the Balloon Fairy, 828-423-2030, facebook.com/MarcieTheBalloonFairy. Interactive balloon art and magic shows are offered where the birthday child is the star.

Party Fiesta Fun, 626 N Main Street, Waynesville, 828-283-0412, partyff.com. DJ and photo booth services are offered for parties, includes bat/bar mitzvahs, sweet 16, quinceañeras and more.

Professor Whizzpop, Sylva, 828-506-3198, professorwhizzpop.com. Magic shows to amaze, amuse, inspire and enthuse alongside balloon art for all ages.

Rental Me This, 535 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, 828-505-3434, rentalmethis.com. Full-service company with party and outdoor recreation rentals, inflatables, and party essentials.

Songs Sealed Delivered, 828-776-0411,  songssealeddelivered@gmail.com, songssealeddelivered.com. Balloon twisting, princess parties, face painting, balloon decor, fairy hair, party planning, balloon delivery, singing telegrams and children's characters are available.

Transformation Face and Body Art, 828-490-6211, transformationfaceandbodyart.com. Professional face painting, henna, temporary tattoos, hula hoops, and art classes are available.

The Bubble Brigade, Sylva, 828-506-3198, thebubblebrigade.com. Foamtastic foam parties are offered for all ages with music, beachballs and foam fun.

