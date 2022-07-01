Teen Injured in South Park Shooting

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot early Friday in the South Park neighborhood.

Just after midnight, police received reports of gunfire and people fleeing the area near the 1400 block of South Cloverdale Street.

Officers arrived and learned a family had found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in the yard of their home, in the 1200 block of South Cloverdale.

Medics transported the injured teen to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Officers collected firearms evidence at the scene and continue to investigate. If you have any information about this incident please call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.