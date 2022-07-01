ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, TN

City School Board hears RTI overview, increases sub pay

By By Eric Rhodes NPT STAFF WRITER
 4 days ago

NEWPORT—Newport Grammar School RTI Coordinator Lenora Douglas spoke at length to the Newport City School Board during their June meeting on Monday. Douglas reported to the board regarding the goings on of the Response to Intervention and Instruction program at the school. Douglas showed a short video in which the RTI instructors introduced themselves and gave a short comment about their work.

Douglas went on to explain the structure of RTI at NGS, where students are separated into tiers based on need. All students receive some sort of RTI Instruction, though the broadest tier, Tier I, is where about 80-85% of students are assigned. Tier II provides small-group instruction to 10-15% of students, while Tier III provides instruction to very small groups of about three students at a time. Students’ needs are assessed three times each year through the aimswebPlus Universal Screener.

Douglas stressed that RTI Instruction is focused on building skills as opposed to teaching a specific curriculum. A student’s ability to comprehend subject-specific curriculum is often affected by deficiencies in basic math and reading skills.

Douglas also assured the board that the school was maintaining fidelity with state guidelines regarding RTI Instruction practices.

Douglas also shared that the school is part of a pilot program for free books for upcoming students in grades 1-3.

Prior to the meeting, first grad teacher Whitney Butler shared a clip of the documentary that her Historical Society put together showcasing an interview with Paul Shaver, a veteran of the United States Army in the 1960’s. Students asked Shaver questions about his time in the military and his return home after his service.

Cafeteria Manager Christina Leas updated the board on the school’s figures from May, in which 8,741 free lunches and 4,423 free breakfasts were served. Leas expressed hope for Congress to uphold their free lunch policy for the 2022-23 school year. She went on to express frustrations with increasing strictness of state food guidelines in the face of production issues.

Principal Michael Short informed the board that NGS is in the final stretch of Summer School, which would close with a field trip to the Lost Sea Adventure in Sweetwater.

Assistant Principal Dustin Morrow spoke about the school’s recent Safety Assessment, through which several changes will be made to policies, especially practices surrounding parents’ entry and exit from the building.

Director Sandra Burchette briefed the board on several bids for consideration on the night, including Phase II of the school’s window replacement project.

Prior to the end of the workshop, Vice Chair Mickey Powers suggested an increase to the district’s substitute pay to match that of the county.

After the minutes of the May meeting were approved, the board accepted the following bids: Phase II of Window Replacement from Holm Court, LLC for $1.2 million, funded by ESSER 3.0; Renovation of Nurse’s office and clinic from Brockwell Construction for $23,690, from General Funds; Mental Health Services for 2022-23 school year from Allied Behavioral Health Solutions for $17,000, funded by ESSER 2.0.

The board approved the resignations of Doris Stinnett and Kaitlyn Martin-Wyatt.

They also approved travel for Christina Leas to the year’s monthly NETCO meetings, travel for Director Burchette to three TSBA gatherings, and a summer reading reward trip to The Island in Pigeon Forge.

At Powers’ request, the board voted unanimously to increase Sub Pay to $80 per day for non-certified personnel and $90 for certified personnel.

Finally, the board approved 20 policy reviews with no changes, and the meeting was adjourned at 7:15 p.m. The board’s next meeting is tentatively scheduled for July 18.

Newport, TN
