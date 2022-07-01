ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

Great Barrington’s food truck, craft beer festival returning for 2nd year

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — The second annual Great Barrington Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival is set to return to Ski Butternut on Saturday, July 23. The festival is from noon to 5 p.m. with a special VIP hour from 11 a.m. to noon.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

This year’s festival will feature over 30 local food trucks. A few of the participating food trucks include Patruno’s Place, South Shore Taco Guy, Lobster Tails Food Truck, Friskie Fries, Holyoke Hummus, and the Whoo(pie) Wagon.

Local, regional, and national craft beers will also be available at the festival. Breweries include:

  • Anchor & Hope
  • SingleCut Beersmiths
  • Redemption Rock Brewing Co
  • Dorchester Brewing
  • Hudson North Cider
  • Boochcraft
Where to see 4th of July fireworks in the Capital Region
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hpqQH_0gSGHZF700
    Patruno’s Place food truck (Food Truck Festivals of America)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vaGE_0gSGHZF700
    Whoopie Wagon (Food Truck Festivals of America)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cHXJQ_0gSGHZF700
    (Food Truck Festivals of America)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VOOse_0gSGHZF700
    Worcester crowd (Food Truck Festivals of America)
Lineup announced for summer concert series in Latham

You can buy presale tickets for $5 on the Food Truck Festivals of America website . Tickets will also be available at the gate for $10. Admission is free for children 12 and under. First responders and military are free with valid I.D. at the gate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Carnival draws crowds to East Longmeadow (photos)

EAST LONGMEADOW -- Thrilling rides, fried dough and cotton candy attracted hundreds of people to center field for the Rotary Club’s annual Carnival on Sunday. The carnival, which runs from June 30 to July 4, was followed by a concert by Trailer Trash at the high school, with fireworks lighting up the sky later in the evening.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
Live 95.9

10 Amazing Summer Swimming Spots in Western Massachusetts

Summer is in full swing and Massachusetts residents are feeling the heat!. With the Independence holiday weekend behind us, folks who live in Massachusetts are heading into the hottest, most humid weeks of the year and temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s and it's off the races from there.
westfieldvoice.com

July 8, The Weekly Concerts In Downtown Westfield Will Resume

In one of the latest kinds of updates, it is essential to mention that the west field artworks Downtown life concert is all ready to return for 2022 in the upcoming month of July. Downtown Live. It is celebrated to be the biggest festival in that particular place. This specific...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Great Barrington, MA
Great Barrington, MA
Lifestyle
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Trolley ride through Tannersville

TANNERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for a truly unique way to discover “the painted village in the sky” this new mode of transportation is saving you a seat! The Kaaterskill Trolley Company just rolled out trolley rides in Tannersville. Restauranteur Ryan Chadwick grew up in Maine enjoying lobster rolls and trolley rides. When […]
TANNERSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Food Drink Info#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Local Food#Craft Beers#Food Drink#Anchor Hope Singlecut#Nexstar Media Inc
westernmassnews.com

Bentley’s Barbershop celebrates grand opening in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A block party was held in Springfield today to celebrate the grand opening of Bentley’s Barbershop. Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the special ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of Bentley’s Barbershop’s new location on Boston Road, in the old Salvatore’s Restaurant. “We’re...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
105.5 The Wolf

Ulster County Residents ‘Livid’ Over 4th of July Fireworks Show, Why?

It wasn't all "oohs and ahhs" at one firework show over Independence Day weekend. The 4th of July weekend is by far the biggest weekend all year for firework displays and celebrations. Most Hudson Valley towns had something planned over the weekend to celebrate America's birthday. There were big celebrations in Kingston and Poughkeepsie, both went off without any major issues, but folks that attended the fireworks show in Saugerties are sharing a different story.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
theberkshireedge.com

THEN & NOW: Laurel Lake in Lee

The southeast side of Laurel Lake in Lee was once home to a giant stone “Sea Lion,” as shown the circa 1907 postcard above. Decades later the rock monster was decapitated and became known to locals as “Perch Rock” because of the good fishing found there.
LEE, MA
NBC Connecticut

Multiple State Parks Close After Reaching Capacity

Multiple state parks have reached capacity and are now closed on Sunday. The parking lots at the following state parks are full and are closed to new visitors:. State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said Gillette Castle State Park is currently open to the public until sunset, but ticket sales for tours of the castle are sold out for the remainder of the day.
TORRINGTON, CT
theupstater.com

Patriotism on full display in 4th of July parade

EAST DURHAM — Patriotism was on full display this year at the annual Fourth of July parade in East Durham. Marchers made their way down Route 145, headed for the Michael J. Quill Irish Cultural & Sports Centre, where everyone gathered after the parade for hot dogs, ice cream and activities for the kids.
EAST DURHAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy