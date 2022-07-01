Great Barrington’s food truck, craft beer festival returning for 2nd year
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — The second annual Great Barrington Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival is set to return to Ski Butternut on Saturday, July 23. The festival is from noon to 5 p.m. with a special VIP hour from 11 a.m. to noon.
This year’s festival will feature over 30 local food trucks. A few of the participating food trucks include Patruno’s Place, South Shore Taco Guy, Lobster Tails Food Truck, Friskie Fries, Holyoke Hummus, and the Whoo(pie) Wagon.
Local, regional, and national craft beers will also be available at the festival. Breweries include:
- Anchor & Hope
- SingleCut Beersmiths
- Redemption Rock Brewing Co
- Dorchester Brewing
- Hudson North Cider
- Boochcraft
You can buy presale tickets for $5 on the Food Truck Festivals of America website . Tickets will also be available at the gate for $10. Admission is free for children 12 and under. First responders and military are free with valid I.D. at the gate.
