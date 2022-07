July 5, 2022 - Bayfront Health St. Petersburg has been nationally recognized for its commitment to providing high-quality stroke care. The hospital received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines stroke quality achievement award, Bayfront Health announced Tuesday. The hospital's program, called Get With The Guidelines – Stroke, was created for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and death.

