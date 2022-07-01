ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Stephen A. Smith Thinks Kyrie Irving Is The Reason Why Kevin Durant Requested A Trade From The Nets: "I Feel That Kyrie Irving Ruined The Franchise. If Kyrie Irving Had Shown Up To Work... Then He’d Still Be In Brooklyn."

By Aditya Mohapatra
fadeawayworld.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets continue to dominate the headlines after their talismanic superstar and former MVP Kevin Durant demanded a trade from the franchise yesterday. Despite being filled with superstars like Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, the Nets rarely found any success and couldn't even make it to the Conference Finals...

fadeawayworld.net

