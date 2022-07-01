ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTSU Creamery’s cold milk remains hot item at Murfreesboro Saturday Market

By Courtesy of Middle Tennessee State University
The MTSU Creamery — and its milk products and milk truck — have returned to the Murfreesboro Saturday Market.

Whole white milk and the extremely popular chocolate milk can be purchased at the market. Operating hours are 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 2, and every Saturday through Oct. 30.

For the third year, the Creamery can be found on the southeast side of the Rutherford County Courthouse inner parking lot near North Church Street. MTSU School of Agriculture students help Matthew Wade, director of the MTSU Farm Laboratory in Lascassas, Tennessee, with set up and milk sales at the event.

“We will be there every Saturday unless we run out of milk (during the week),” said Wade, noting the Creamery supplies milk to 25 vendors — six on campus and 19 off campus — across the area.

The Creamery brings pints and one-half gallons of both chocolate and whole white milk to the Murfreesboro Saturday Market. Prices range from $2 to $6.

“It’s a great event for us to offer milk to the public, a great place to meet and catch up with alumni and friends — a positive thing for the agriculture department,” Wade said.

Students work daily at the farm and milk processing plant as part of creamery operations. Plus, the Saturday morning crew loads milk onto the truck by 5:30 a.m. and assisting in other ways at the downtown square, Wade called the efforts “from grass to the glass.”

Along with in-town vendors — including Dwight’s Mini-Mart, Phillips Bookstore, Batey Farms in Blackman and more — the Creamery hauls milk to the Donut Palace in Manchester, Tenn., Nash Creamery in Unionville, Tennessee, and Two Fat Men catering in Lebanon, Tennessee.

For more information, call 615-898-2523.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: MTSU Creamery’s cold milk remains hot item at Murfreesboro Saturday Market

