ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Just how long of a journey is it from Madison to USC and UCLA, anyway?

By JR Radcliffe, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ujfel_0gSGGVB400

Let's say you actually want to make the trip to see the Wisconsin Badgers play in southern California, which will be a recurring reality whether or not they reach the Rose Bowl thanks to the arrival of UCLA and USC into the Big Ten in 2024.

Exactly how long are we talking?

If you wanted to drive from, say, Camp Randall Stadium in Madison to the Rose Bowl Stadium, home of the UCLA Bruins, that's a good 1,961 miles by car according to Google maps, a projected 29-hour drive one way. To the LA Memorial Coliseum, where the USC Trojans play, it's 1,973 miles and also a 29-hour journey.

More: Additions of UCLA and USC should have a huge positive impact for Big Ten Conference

Let's say your car impressively gets 30 miles per gallon on the highway and a gallon of gas is (conservatively) costing you an average of $5 per gallon when you make the coast-to-coast trip. It's slightly more than $650 round trip.

A flight from Milwaukee or Madison to Los Angeles (LAX) or nearby Burbank, California is projected between 3 1/2 to four hours.

That's a markedly longer distance than what was already the longest jaunt between Big Ten schools, a 19hour drive and 1,310 miles between Nebraska and Rutgers .

You could drive from Madison to Monterrey, Mexico or Banff in Alberta, Canada from the same starting point in less than 1,600 miles.

Meanwhile the journey from Piscataway, New Jersey (home of Rutgers) to the Rose Bowl is 2,747 miles and ... literally, Iceland is closer. The Nordic island nation's capital of Reykjavik is 2,632 miles away from Rutgers over a whole lot of ocean. It's about a 5 hour, 22-minute flight between Newark and Burbank.

More: Pac-12 powerhouses UCLA, USC joining Big Ten Conference in 2024

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Just how long of a journey is it from Madison to USC and UCLA, anyway?

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Wisconsin Advanced Camp: Hudson Mayes

MADISON, Wis. -- Highlights of Los Angeles (Calif.) Fairfax 2025 point guard Hudson Mayes. The sophomore floor general is receiving early interest from Iowa and Wisconsin. He is the son of former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Derrick Mayes, a second round draft pick out of Notre Dame. MORE: Mayes...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin athlete making waves as a competitive water skier

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At just 18-years-old, Wisconsin’s Alyssa Drake has become a nationally-ranked competitive water skier. The Oconomowoc native said she found skiing at an early age, going out on the lake with her Dad as a baby. By the time she was 10, Drake had competed in Nationals and podiumed on her first try. In eighth grade Drake became homeschooled so she could focus on competitively skiing. The now 18-year-old recently graduated high school and will attend Florida Southern College and be on the Moccasins’ water ski team.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
California State
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Sports
nbc15.com

Longtime NBC15 Anchor John Stofflet to retire in 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After four decades in broadcasting, Evening Anchor John Stofflet will step down from his role and sign-off for the final time one year from now—in June 2023. Stofflet shared his plans with viewers this evening, on NBC15 News at 6 p.m., and with station management...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Mad-City Ski Team holds extra performance this holiday weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mad-City Ski Team held an extra performance this weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. The ski team put on not one, but two performances in front of the Monona Terrace. The team is made up of skiers as young as six and into...
MONONA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Ucla Bruins#Rutgers University#Sports#The Wisconsin Badgers#The Ucla Bruins
nbc15.com

Hundreds of vehicles displayed at Lake Leota Rumble In The Park

The Madison Fire Department is responding to a large fire Sunday night. The ski team put on not one, but two performances in front of the Monona Terrace. Ukrainian Baraboo man’s family flees the war and joins him in Wisconsin. Updated: 33 minutes ago. |. Baraboo man Denys Popovych...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
UCLA
WEAU-TV 13

Ukrainian Baraboo man’s family flees the war and joins him in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Baraboo man Denys Popovych is relieved that his mother and sister were able to obtain temporary U.S. citizenship and live with him in Wisconsin. Denys used to call his sister and mother everyday on his way to work after they fled the war in Ukraine to live in hotels in Romania--awaiting temporary citizenship in the United States.
BARABOO, WI
WISN

Artist's display damaged at Madison museum

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison artist says her work was ruined after a family painted over it. Lilada Gee had her work on display at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art last month. Museum officials said a woman and two kids thought the exhibit was interactive, so they covered...
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DHS: Only 2 Wisconsin counties still have high COVID-19 activity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just two Wisconsin counties are still reporting high COVID-19 Community Levels, the latest Department of Health Services report shows. Meanwhile, as more and more counties recede into the Low category, Dane Co. remains locked between those two tiers. The agency’s weekly update found only Barron and...
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Cook something 'epic' at Epic

VERONA, Wis.— One top Dane County healthcare service company is looking for some top talent to beef up one important campus department. This particular position offers applicants some delicious opportunities. "We feed upwards of 7 to 8,000 people a day here for lunch," chef Andy Patterson said about what...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy