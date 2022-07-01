ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, WI

Marquette gets matched up with Purdue again in Big East-Big Ten Gavitt Games

By Ben Steele, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
The Marquette men's basketball team will play a familiar opponent in the Gavitt Games, the annual series between the Big East and Big Ten conferences.

The Golden Eagles will take on Purdue on Nov. 15 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana, the conferences announced Friday. Game time and television details will be announced later, but the broadcast will be on either FS1 or the Big Ten Network.

MU and Purdue will meet for the third time since 2017 in the Gavitt Games.

The Boilermakers earned an 86-71 victory in Nov. 14, 2017, at the Bradley Center thanks to an overwhelming size difference with 7-foot-2 Isaac Haas and 7-3 Matt Haarms. The teams met again on Nov. 13, 2019, with Koby McEwen helping the Golden Eagles rally from an 18-point deficit for a 65-55 win.

Purdue lost Jaden Ivey, the No. 5 pick in the NBA draft, as well as key players Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovich from a team that lost in the Sweet 16 to NCAA Tournament Cinderella Saint Peter's. But the Boilermakers still boast 7-4 Zach Edey and will be looking for breakout seasons from players like Mason Gillis, Caleb Furst and Ethan Morton.

MU is entering its second season under head coach Shaka Smart and are hoping for big leaps in production from returning players like Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Oso Ighodaro and Tyler Kolek.

The Golden Eagles' nonconference schedule is highlighted by its annual matchup with state rival Wisconsin, a trip to Notre Dame in December in the first game of a home-and-home series, and a Big 12-Big East Battle pairing with Baylor on Nov. 29 at Fiserv Forum. The Bears are expected to be a preseason top-10 team.

MU will also play Radford, Central Michigan and Long Island University-Brooklyn at Fiserv Forum and two games in the Fort Myers Tip-Off from Nov. 21-23, which includes Utah, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech. The Golden Eagles will likely play two more nonconference games.

Contact Ben Steele at (414) 224-2676 or bmsteele@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @BenSteeleMJS or Instagram at @bensteele_mjs

