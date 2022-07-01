ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont Says Come on Up

By Read Shepherd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago

The governor of Connecticut is inviting Florida businesses to move to his state.

In a video message, Democrat Ned Lamont says his state supports the rights of women if companies are looking to relocate. "This may be a time for you to think about taking a look at Connecticut as a place to move your business," Lamont said. "A place where maybe your employees feel more at home, perhaps you feel more at home, your customers could identify with our values."

His argument is that customers and employees might be attracted to areas that protect reproductive liberties.

The invitation was sent a week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and as Florida continues a legal fight over a 15-week abortion ban.

Comments / 9

Mike Gibbons
4d ago

give me a break know one is leaving Florida for CT. cuz CT we let u kill baby no matter what your reason is see how I worded that because I am not totally against abortion in some case

