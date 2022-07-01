ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Township, NJ

Jersey Mike’s Subs pays $24K in penalties after U.S. Labor investigation

By Sanne Young
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a8Cjz_0gSGGFIg00

WALL TOWNSHIP — A federal investigation has found that the Jersey Mike’s Subs chain of sandwich shops allowed 14- and 15-year-old workers to work beyond and outside hours permitted by child labor laws, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Investigations at 10 shop locations by the department’s Wage and Hour Division found Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems Inc. of Wall Township allowed 14-and 15-year-olds to work past 7 p.m. on school days, past 9 p.m. in the summer and more than three hours on school days, the department stated in a press release. The employer also failed to maintain proof-of-age documents for minors, all violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act’s child labor provisions, the release added.

In total, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems Inc. paid $24,660 in civil money penalties. The division conducted investigations in Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune and Red Bank in New Jersey; Radnor and Horsham in Pennsylvania; Jacksonville and Salisbury, North Carolina; and Bend, Oregon. Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems Inc., headquartered at 2251 Landmark Place in Wall Township, has approximately 2,000 franchise locations.

The company did not respond to requests for comment by The Coast Star.

