Offices closed for Independence Day

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -DPS has sent the following statement in regards to this morning’s crash. “On July 4, 2022, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) was involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash. At approximately 11:08 AM, a Texas State Trooper attempted to stop a 2019 black Nissan for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to stop. A vehicle pursuit began on Whitaker Avenue, during the pursuit a DPS patrol unit struck a parked vehicle and a fence in the 200 block of Casa Grande. The occupant of the parked vehicle was treated on scene by Odessa EMS and released. The Trooper was not injured and the crash scene is under investigation. At this time, the suspect is not in custody and DPS is working to confirm a possible identification.”

ODESSA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO