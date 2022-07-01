ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Offices closed for Independence Day

 4 days ago
TEXAS, USA — Monday is July 4, which means many businesses will be closed in observance of the holiday. Several city and county offices, like the Ector County Sheriff's Office and the City of...

NewsWest 9

Midland County releases Independence Day fire statistics

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland County has released statistics on the number of calls for fires in the county due to Fourth of July fireworks Monday night. According to the county, between 9:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., there were a total of 18 fire calls. Of those calls, 15 were grass fires and 3 were trash fires.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
Staying safe in and out of the water during the week of July 4th

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For most Americans, Independence Day means hot dogs, cheeseburgers, and water. But that last one comes with a dangerous caveat. The week of July 4th sees the most drownings out of any week of the year. “We’ll definitely hit capacity at both pools,” said Midland Aquatics...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Greenwood VFD hosts 4th of July breakfast

GREENWOOD, Texas — The Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual pancake breakfast on July 4. Each year the department hosts this event to show its appreciation to the community that supports and funds the volunteers all year round. "I think everybody has to have a feeling of helping...
GREENWOOD, TX
NewsWest 9

Registration opens up for First 5 Kinder Camp

ODESSA, Texas — The registration window has opened for the First 5 Kinder Camp. First 5 Permian Basin is offering a free kinder camp, which is a parent-led kindergarten readiness activity camp. There are no set hours. Everything will run virtually and is designed to be self-paced so families...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland to hold meet and greet for their new Animal Services Manager

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be holding an ice cream meet and greet event for its new Animal Services Manager, Ty Coleman. Coleman has 10 years of experience in the Animal Services field with his most recent role being the Animal Services Manager for the City of Sherman. He also held roles as a kennel technician, and field supervisor in the DFW area.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland PD responding to barricaded subject

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are responding to a barricaded subject Tuesday afternoon. The barricaded subject is in the area of Country Club Drive, near the 4700 block. People are advised to avoid the area while police work. At this time no further information is available. NewsWest 9 has...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Arts Council of Midland holding 'Celebration of the Arts'

MIDLAND, Texas — The Arts Council of Midland will be hosting Celebration of the Arts July 15-17. This event will feature over 50 artists booths, interactive crafts, performances and lectures. There will also be food trucks outside. Attendees can drop by the Chaparral Center for free from 10 a.m....
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

No injuries reported in Odessa fire

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa fire crews were called out to the area of Colorado and Ponderosa early Tuesday morning. According to Odessa Battalion Chief Quentin Dobmeier, crews responded to the structure fire at around 1:30 a.m. The fire was at a detached garage shop that was roughly 45,000 square...
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Video: Crazy Aerial Footage of Massive Haboob in Midland, Texas

Some insane footage of a haboob in Midland, Texas earlier this month is making waves online. A video taken from the cockpit of an airplane was posted to TikTok by user @K_yadon and has currently been viewed over 700,000 times. If you aren't familiar with the term 'haboob,' it's defined...
ABC Big 2 News

2 dead in Crane County crash

CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people have died following a weekend crash in Crane County. Adrian Elijah White, 20, and Aaron Robert White, 17, both of Odessa, were both pronounced dead at the scene. According to a crash report, around 11:00 p.m. on July 3, the elder White was traveling northbound on US Highway 385 […]
CRANE COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Tipster leads to arrest of illegal dumping suspect

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Crime Stoppers tip helped investigators identify an illegal dumping suspect late last month. Rahl Gold has been charged with Illegal Dumping. Gold was caught on camera in June dumping two mattresses and a box spring in the 5900 block of Benefield Avenue. Gold was taken into custody on June 30 and […]
Missing Midland child found

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Faith Ann Morgan has been found and is now safe with her family. The Midland County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person Friday. Morgan, 16, had last been seen on May 22, 2022. The Midland County Sheriff’s Office...
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa Police Department and Ector County are ready for 4th of July Weekend

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It is officially the 4th of July weekend and local law enforcement is ready for this weekend. 4th of July weekend isn’t just all about the BBQ, for adults, a BBQ might include an alcoholic drink, so police departments are reminding people to drink responsibly and keep West Texas roads safe for everyone this holiday weekend.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Suspect still at large in pursuit leading to crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -DPS has sent the following statement in regards to this morning’s crash. “On July 4, 2022, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) was involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash. At approximately 11:08 AM, a Texas State Trooper attempted to stop a 2019 black Nissan for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to stop. A vehicle pursuit began on Whitaker Avenue, during the pursuit a DPS patrol unit struck a parked vehicle and a fence in the 200 block of Casa Grande. The occupant of the parked vehicle was treated on scene by Odessa EMS and released. The Trooper was not injured and the crash scene is under investigation. At this time, the suspect is not in custody and DPS is working to confirm a possible identification.”
ODESSA, TX
Firecracker Fandango returns after two year hiatus

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -After two years of absence since the pandemic began, the firecracker fandango event is back in downtown odessa. The event will have sections for your little ones to play, and a variety of food trucks to choose from. With big events like this one, planning ahead of...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Andrews to celebrate Independence Day at Pioneer Park

ANDREWS, Texas — Andrews citizens will be able to celebrate Independence Day at Pioneer Park on July 4. The event will begin at 10 a.m. with turtle races. There will also be a watermelon eating contest, rock climbing and bounce houses as well as free admission to the splash park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ANDREWS, TX
NewsWest 9

