“Perseverance: The Life’s Work of Alex Seeley” will have an opening reception to the public during the First Friday Scranton art walk on Aug. 5 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. This retrospective will display a variety of work that Seeley created throughout his life as a well-respected artist and photographer. The Lake Ariel native made art in all stages of his life and was best known in the community for his concert photography. He was a great lover of music, horror, and all things Halloween. His loved ones remember him as vivacious and insightful with a deep love for life and a witty remark always at hand.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO