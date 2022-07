The approach OnePlus has taken to its current 10-series of smartphones is a little confusing, to put it mildly. While in the past we got a Pro flagship alongside a cheaper non-Pro model since the OnePlus 7 series, that changed with the lonesome release of the OnePlus 10 Pro. We did see the launch of the 10R, but what about a base OP10 model? It started to look like we might be finding answers when the first leaks of a OnePlus 10T arrived, and while the name isn't quite what we were expecting, it sure has felt like this could effectively be the OnePlus 10 that never launched. Now some fresh renders have arrived to give us a slightly better look at this hardware.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO