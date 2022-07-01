ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada regents repeal vaccine mandate for employees

By Gary Dymski
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Board of Regents on Thursday repealed the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for employees of the state’s institutions.

The move means that workers at the state’s public universities and colleges not longer have to be vaccinated for the virus.

The board voted in September, in an emergency police change, to require vaccinations for more than 22,000 workers in the Nevada System of Higher Education.

The most recent statistics provided by the NSHE website shows that nearly 21,600 employees have been vaccinated (96.6%).

Comments / 1

no1984
4d ago

top late. their true beliefs came out. never vote for any more money for them. take then all out (of office)

Reply
3
8 News Now

8 News Now

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
