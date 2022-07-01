AG announces $1.6M settlement with McDonald's franchisee over workplace sexual harassment

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Sometime during the Holiday weekend an antique 1958 John Deere Tractor was stolen out of a garage on Moody Hill Road in Vershire. Through the course of investigation and the tire tracks on scene, it is believed the tractor was loaded onto a trailer and driven out of the area. Vermont State Police are asking anybody with any knowledge of this incident or anyone who might have seen anything in the Moody Hill Road area over the weekend to contact Trooper Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-222-4680.

VERSHIRE, VT ・ 3 HOURS AGO