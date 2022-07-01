AG announces $1.6M settlement with McDonald's franchisee over workplace sexual harassment
State of Vermont and EEOC Enter Five-Year Consent Decree with Coughlin, Inc. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has announced the approval of a settlement in Vermont’s first-ever joint state/federal employment discrimination lawsuit. The settlement requires Coughlin, Inc, a McDonald’s restaurant...vermontbiz.com
Comments / 0