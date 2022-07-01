ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, VT

AG announces $1.6M settlement with McDonald's franchisee over workplace sexual harassment

vermontbiz.com
 4 days ago

State of Vermont and EEOC Enter Five-Year Consent Decree with Coughlin, Inc. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has announced the approval of a settlement in Vermont’s first-ever joint state/federal employment discrimination lawsuit. The settlement requires Coughlin, Inc, a McDonald’s restaurant...

vermontbiz.com

vermontbiz.com

Springfield MA man sentenced for drug trafficking offense in Vermont

Vermont Business Magazine The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that on July 1, 2022, Justin Zayas-Sanchez, 22, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was sentenced in United States District Court in Burlington, Vermont, to serve 20 months in prison after his guilty plea to one count of distribution of fentanyl. U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss also ordered Zayas-Sanchez to serve a six-year term of supervised release and to pay a $100 special assessment.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Selective Insurance expands to the Vermont market

Helping businessess mitigate their risks through unique insurance solutions. Vermont Business Magazine Selective Insurance, a leading carrier for business insurance, is now open for business in Vermont. Selective is offering its unique commercial insurance solutions and bonds to small, mid-sized, and large companies operating in the state. Partnering with many of Vermont's high-caliber independent insurance agencies, Selective offers customized policies to meet each business's unique risk management needs.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Poultney man charged with distribution of fentanyl and cocaine base

Vermont Business Magazine The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced that on June 29, 2022 a federal grand jury, sitting in Rutland, charged Javon Wright (a.k.a. “Ace”), 37, of Poultney, Vermont with five counts of distributing fentanyl and cocaine base in May and June of 2022 in Rutland County.
POULTNEY, VT
vermontbiz.com

Green Mountain United Way receives $10,000 grant from Vermont Women’s Fund to directly support local Vermont working families

VermontBiz Green Mountain United Way is thrilled to receive a $10,000 grant from Vermont Women’s Fund to help continue to support and expand the Working Bridges program throughout Central Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom. Everyday, Working Bridges resource coordinators meet with local employees at their place of work and...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Farm Show Board cancels the 2023 show

Committee will work to ensure future shows meet the needs and expectations of 21st Century agriculture. Vermont Business Magazine Due to circumstances related to and created by the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Trustees of the Vermont Farm Show, Inc., is cancelling the 2023 show and assessing how to ensure the event successfully serves the state’s agricultural interests in the years to come.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont high schoolers glimpse their future careers in technology and design

Photo: BETA team member Aaron Grossman takes GIV students Will Patnoe of Craftsbury, Ty Duell of Lincoln, and Kenneth Moran of Starksboro on a tour of electric aerospace headquarters. Photo Credit: Candace Hope. Vermont Business Magazine After two years of virtual programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor’s Institutes...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Fairs & Field Days season is here

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Fairs & Field Days are back in full swing for 2022! Every year, the Fairs & Field Days are a favorite summer past-time for Vermonters and visitors alike. From July-September, you can find entertainment and family fun at 13 different Fairs & Field Days across the state.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

VSP: Antique John Deere Tractor stolen in Vershire

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Sometime during the Holiday weekend an antique 1958 John Deere Tractor was stolen out of a garage on Moody Hill Road in Vershire. Through the course of investigation and the tire tracks on scene, it is believed the tractor was loaded onto a trailer and driven out of the area. Vermont State Police are asking anybody with any knowledge of this incident or anyone who might have seen anything in the Moody Hill Road area over the weekend to contact Trooper Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-222-4680.
VERSHIRE, VT
vermontbiz.com

Woodstock Farmers’ Market celebrates 30th anniversary

Photo: Woodstock Farmers’ Market owners stand in the produce department at their Woodstock store. Pictured (left to right): Patrick Crowl, founder and partner; Amelia Rappaport, HR director and partner; and Brandon Little, general manager and partner. Courtesy photo. Vermont Business Magazine “Thirty years ago my Dad called and ask...
WOODSTOCK, VT

