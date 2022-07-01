ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Police: Ohio woman allegedly drank White Claw, ate a Hot Pocket, took bath in stranger’s home

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11gQ2x_0gSGDdOd00
Ohio woman allegedly drank White Claw, ate a Hot Pocket, took bath in stranger’s home Cassandra Pacheco (Brookfield Township Police Department)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Ohio woman has been arrested for allegedly drinking a White Claw, eating a Hot Pocket and taking a bubble bath in a stranger’s home, according to police.

Brookfield Township Police Department said that on Wednesday, they were called after a family arrived home and found a woman inside their house that they did not know. When officers arrived at the home, they found Cassandra Pacheco outside.

According to WOIO, Pacheco, 59, allegedly admitted to police that she went inside the home after she realized it was unlocked.

“Reminder to lock not only your car doors, but also your house doors. You never know who you might find making dinner or taking a bath when you get home,” said BTPD.

BPTD said they looked around and it appeared that Pacheco allegedly drank half of a White Claw and put it in the refrigerator. She made herself a Hot Pocket and some lasagna, before taking a bubble bath and changing into new clothes that she brought with her.

Pacheco allegedly told BTPD that she was dropped off in the area by someone who offered her a ride, not someone she knew.

Pacheco has been booked on a recommended charge of burglary, according to WOIO. No further information has been released, including why Pacheco chose that specific neighborhood.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 14

the world is getting closer to the end!!
2d ago

Very strange story. It didn’t mention her mental status. She goes into someone else apartment and didn’t realize? Many things are missing in this story

Reply
7
Timothy Moffett
1d ago

I think it is very clear that the woman has mental issues and meant no harm. This person clearly needs help, not jail time.

Reply
7
ninacleveland 1
2d ago

"Why she chose that location"?.... well she said she was dropped off by an unknown person. duh

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Brookfield Township, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Bath Township, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#A White Claw#Woio#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
localmemphis.com

Tennessee woman warns about package delivery scam

A Tennessee woman is spreading the word about a possible package delivery scam. She said it started with a notice in the mail. The message didn't have a company logo like UPS or FedEx. Once she took a picture and googled the image, the woman said the Bradley County Sherriff's office warned of similar notices.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
106K+
Followers
111K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy