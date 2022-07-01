ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Planned Parenthood Challenges Oklahoma's Total Abortion Bans In Court

By News On 6
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PCTqx_0gSGDVHh00

Planned Parenthood has joined with abortion providers and advocates in Oklahoma to sue the state over two abortion bans on the books.

One is the 1910 ban that preceded Roe v. Wade and was resurrected last week after the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 ruling. The other, Senate Bill 612, was signed by Governor Stitt in 2022 and would make performing an abortion in Oklahoma a felony.

“Today, we’re challenging overlapping and contradictory bans on abortion care, including one ban that took effect when William Howard Taft was president and was invalidated before Richard Nixon resigned," said Emily Wales, president, and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains "Oklahomans deserve abortion access here at home that’s consistent with modern history and modern medicine. Today’s standard of care – as defined by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Medical Association, and every credible medical organization – includes abortion services. The government got out of the business of blocking care 49 years ago, and our hope is that Oklahoma’s Supreme Court will recognize what the U.S. Supreme Court seems determined to ignore: the state has no place in private medical decisions.”

The lawsuit was filed Friday with Oklahoma Supreme Court. The petitioners are also requesting an emergency order to block the bans while litigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Wade, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Execution dates scheduled for 6 Oklahoma death row inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday set execution dates for six death row inmates, just hours before an attorney filed a motion for a rehearing in one case. Execution dates for James Coddington, Richard Glossip, Benjamin Cole, Richard Fairchild, John Hanson and Scott...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Nixon
Fox News

Rep. Markwayne Mullin: The Intelligence Community Should Be Looking Into The Actions Of Radical Groups Like Jane’s Revenge

Oklahoma Republican Congressman Markwayne Mullin joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to share his thoughts on the protests that have taken place throughout the country in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade. “You’re seeing most of the destruction and this protesting and the spray-painting graffiti, the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy