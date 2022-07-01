ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Glamorous Ukrainian lawyer, 45, furiously denies being part of a £65million bank fraud - after her ex-husband is arrested at Luton airport over claims

By Nick Fagge For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A glamorous Ukrainian lawyer has furiously denied involvement in an alleged £65 million banking fraud - after he ex-husband was arrested over the claims.

Olena Tyshchenko was speaking after her ex-husband Serhiy was arrested at Luton Airport on Wednesday and forced to attend the High Court alongside her to discuss the claims against them both.

The couple, both 45, are involved in a civil case in the High Court in London accused of large-scale fraud in relation to the Ukrainian bank, Fortuna.

Both strongly deny any wrongdoing. Ms Tyshchenko said: ‘Serhiy and I have never been involved in any kind of fraud.’

The airport arrest came after Mr Tyshchenko told the court in May that he could not attend a hearing because he was in Ukraine assisting the war effort against Russia’s invasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bg1ow_0gSGDOLq00
Olena Tyshchenko was speaking after her ex-husband Serhiy was arrested at Luton Airport on Wednesday and forced to attend the High Court alongside her to discuss the claims against them both

But the claimants countered this by saying he had been seen and photographed at Wisley golf club, a leading course in Surrey.

A bench warrant was issued for Mr Tyshchenko’s arrest at the High Court in May when he failed to appear at a hearing.

He had asked to attend the hearing via video link explaining that he was in Ukraine and did not want to travel due to a worsening security situation. But his application was refused.

However, the former banker returned from Ukraine on Wednesday and was arrested upon his arrival at Luton Airport.

The former millionaire was held overnight in Pentonville Prison and was taken in hand-cuffs yesterday morning to appear before the case judge, Mrs Justice Bacon DME

He was then bailed subject to surrendering his passport and agreeing to appear to be cross examined in court today.

The claimant in the proceedings, British-based financial company WWRT Ltd, is seeking to recover the alleged debt of £65 million from Fortuna bank, which Mr Tyshchenko owned.

WWRT said in a statement: ‘The fraud was carried out through the grant of multiple loans to borrowing companies that did not engage in substantial commercial activity and who had no intention of repaying the loans.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YvglJ_0gSGDOLq00
He had asked to attend the hearing via video link explaining that he was in Ukraine and did not want to travel due to a worsening security situation. But his application was refused. However, the former banker returned from Ukraine on Wednesday and was arrested upon his arrival at Luton Airport (pictured above) [File photo]

However Mr Tyshchenko and his ex-wife Olena, who owns a mansion in Weybridge, Surrey, strenuously deny being involved in any fraud.

The pair claim Fortuna bank collapsed as a result of Ukraine’s 2014 Revolution of Honour that led to a 300 per cent devaluation of the country’s currency, the hryvnia.

And they claim that the British courts should not be ruling on a Ukrainian matter.

Speaking outside the court Ms Tyshchenko explained: ‘Serhiy and I have never been involved in any kind of fraud.

‘I am his ex-wife and I have never been involved in Fortuna Bank.

‘However the bank was thoroughly investigated by the Ukrainian authorities after it collapsed in 2015.

‘To help people understand the bank only authorised loans with 111 per cent worth of securities.

‘But the Revolution of Honour in 2014 - and the Russian invasion of Crimea and the Donbas – caused the Ukrainian currency to be devalued by 300 per cent causing the bank and many clients to collapse.

‘A similar case was brought against Serhiy in Ukrainian court to recover these loans failed because the court found that it was without merit.

‘This case is brought by a new company which was set up in the UK simply as a litigation vehicle by the people who failed in the Ukrainian courts.

‘When this company WWRT Ltd was set up, the managing director and majority share-holder was a 23-year-old Ukrainian woman with no commercial experience.

‘The people behind this company and these claims are Ukrainian businessmen who are trying to pursue their meritless claim through the British courts.

‘Two similar claims, one brought by WWRT Ltd against former Ukrainian bankers, were rejected by the British and BVI courts because the courts did not accept jurisdiction to rule on these cases.

‘I am surprised that in our case the judge did not come to the same conclusion.’

Mr Tyshchenko’s arrest comes after the UK took steps against a number of Russian tycoons following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine - including Roman Abramovich who was forced to sell Chelsea FF to new owners.

Comments / 10

Related
Daily Mail

Gordon Brown reveals Vladimir Putin threatened him during an official visit to Moscow in 2006, made him sit on a very low seat and read a dossier of information he had collected on the then Chancellor - as he says the West has failed to stand up to the Russian leader

Gordon Brown has revealed that Vladimir Putin threatened him during an official visit to Moscow and says the West ‘failed’ to stand up to the Russian President for years before his invasion of Ukraine. Mr Brown has also slammed 'global disunity' after 150 countries failed to impose sanctions...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Abramovich
Daily Mail

'He doesn't have a long life ahead of him': Putin is suffering from several 'grave' illnesses and will be dead within two years, Ukraine's spy chief claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin suffers from multiple 'grave' illnesses and has less than two years to live, according to the head of the Ukrainian intelligence service. Major General Kyrylo Budanov said Kyiv spies who infiltrated the Kremlin made the claims based on 'human intelligence.'. 'Putin doesn't have a long life...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Fraud#Crimea#Luton Airport#Russia#Ukraine#Ukrainian#The High Court#Wisley Golf Club
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

The VERY long arm of the law: Cops move to seize MILLIONS of dollars in assets owned by private school boy turned cocaine smuggler after he was found dead in his prison cell

Federal cops are trying to get their hands on millions of dollars in assets once owned by a private schoolboy turned drug smuggler who died in prison while awaiting trial. Among the belongings the AFP wants to seize are a property portfolio in Sydney and Brisbane valued at more than $2million and a Mercedes-Benz worth almost $125,000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Married Home Office civil servant, 43, who spiked pregnant mistress's orange juice with drugs in bid to make her miscarry their baby is jailed for nearly four years

A senior civil servant has been jailed for more than three and a half years for spiking his pregnant mistress's orange juice in a bid to cause a miscarriage. Married father-of-one Darren Burke, 43, a former deputy director at the Home Office, was sentenced to a total of 45 months in prison for crushing up an abortion pill and putting it in Laura Slade's glass at her flat.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Voices: We must face the fact that rape is being used as a weapon of war in Ukraine

The conflict in Ukraine shows that sexual violence is still being used as a weapon of war, terrorising civilian populations.A mounting body of evidence has demonstrated that summary executions, rape and torture have been used against civilians in areas under Russian control since the Kremlin’s invasion. Despite predictable denials by the Russian authorities of this and other atrocities by its soldiers, there appears to have been little attempt to hide the crimes, implying they may be tolerated, if not ordered, by Russian command.The psychological violence inflicted by sexual assault is such that it takes a great deal of courage for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

463K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy