Cleveland, OH

Report: Cavs come to terms with Robin Lopez, Raul Neto

By Brandon Soeder Penner
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TrXJ_0gSGDFPJ00

According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to terms on a one year, veteran minimum contract with free agent center Robin Lopez.

While Lopez is entering his sixteenth season in the NBA, he's remained a consistent role player. Last year with Orlando, he averaged 7.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game coming off of the bench. He will look to shore up the back up center position for Cleveland, a need that became apparent as the team struggled without Jarrett Allen late last season.

