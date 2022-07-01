ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

More troubles for Tiger King star based on South Carolina's Coast

By Rob Jones
 4 days ago

Federal prosecutors in South Carolina say “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle has been charged with buying or selling endangered lemurs, cheetahs, and a chimpanzee without the proper paperwork. The latest charges released Thursday are on top of money laundering counts.

Authorities say, Antle tried to hide more than half a million dollars, he made in a human trafficking ring. The operation was smuggling people across the Mexican border into the United States.

The U.S. Endangered Species Act requires permission to buy or move any endangered species in captivity and prosecutors said Antle, two of his employees and owners of safari tours in Texas and California all broke the law.

