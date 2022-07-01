MLB Rumors: Mets have reportedly 'checked in' on Trey Mancini

The New York Mets have "checked in" on Baltimore Orioles' slugger Trey Mancini, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post .

Heyman notes that Mets' skipper Buck Showalter managed Mancini in Baltimore from 2016-2018.

Mancini, 30, is slashing .280/.356/.421 with seven home runs, 30 RBIs, 25 walks and a .777 OPS in 2022. He's seen time at DH, first base and both corner outfield positions this season. He has a mutual $10 million option for the 2023 season , which comes with a $250,000 buyout.

While Pete Alonso is one of the best run producers in the National League, the Mets could use another bat in the middle of their order. With both J.D. Davis and Dom Smith having put together disappointing seasons, Mancini would likely become the primary DH if acquired by the Mets.

At 47-29, the Mets enter July in first place in the National League East. However, both the Atlanta Braves (21-6) and Philadelphia Phillies (19-6) are coming off of excellent months of June, so the Mets need reinforcements to fend off those two teams in their division.

