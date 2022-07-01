ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

Cathy Harbin to speak at Kiwanis Club meeting

By eExtra News
eparisextra.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Paris’ nationally known treasures will speak at the Tuesday, July 5 Kiwanis Club meeting: golf professional...

eparisextra.com

KSST Radio

Community Packs Downtown For 2022 Independence Day Celebration

Celebration Plaza was packed Saturday night for the 2022 Independence Day Celebration, hosted Saturday, July 2, by Sulphur Springs Symphony League for the 30th year. In fact, families, couples, friends, small groups and individuals lined the sidewalks and parking lots for 2-3 block in all directions around the square with chairs, blankets, snacks, drinks and glow-in-the-dark necklaces and lighted wands for the kids.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Meal A Day Menu – July 4-8, 2022

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the week of July 4-8, 2022 includes:. Monday – Chili Cheese Dogs, Fritos and Green...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
eparisextra.com

Area fireworks shows and Independence Day events this weekend

Are you looking to celebrate the Fourth of July, but don’t know what’s going on where? Look no further, as we have compiled a list for your convenience!. Are you looking to celebrate the Fourth of July, but don’t know what’s going on where? Look no further, as we have compiled a list for your convenience!
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
City
Paris, TX
KXII.com

4th of July animal adoption special

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Animal Welfare Group, better known as DAWG, is seeing a major increase of animals come into their shelter. DAWG is asking for people to foster or adopt if they can, so that the animals won’t have to endure the heat and the loud fireworks outside the facility this weekend.
DENISON, TX
easttexasradio.com

PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris daily crime report || July 5, 2022

Paris Police responded to 327 calls for service and arrested 17 persons over the holiday weekend ending at midnight on July 4, 2022. Paris Police responded to a burglary of a business in the 1200 block of SW 19th St at 7:55 A.M. on July 1, 2022. It was reported that someone had cut the chain-link fence to gain access to the building. Once inside, the unknown suspect(s) stole numerous tools and welding leads. The investigation continues.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records — July 2, 2022

The following are land deed transactions filed and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s office between June 16, 2022 and June 22, 2022:. Jane Dixon AKA Linda Jane Dixon to Harold Glenn Dixon; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Uleta Taylor to Debora Taylor Gray, Tammie Taylor Stafford and Charles...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Fatal house fire in Whitewright

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) -Sunday night around 6 p.m. there was a fatal house fire in Whitewright. It happened on the 400 block of W. Spruce St., claiming one victim. This same house caught fire back in February, inside the house at the time was a male resident. Whitewright Police Department...
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || July 5, 2022

The following individuals were arrested by the Paris Police Department. Canida,Charles Wayne – EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION; POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G; Parole Violation Warrant. Cary,Casandra Latresse – ASSAULT. Clark,Deirk John – MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G; POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G; TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT...
PARIS, TX
inforney.com

Report: 1 dead, 3 injured in Titus County plane crash

MT. PLEASANT, Texas — One person died and three others were injured in a plane crash late Sunday night near the Mt. Pleasant Regional Airport. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Jere Kellough, 59, of Omaha, Texas, east of Mt. Pleasant. Those injured in the...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
Person
Tiger Woods
easttexasradio.com

Four-Way Stop At Como

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that work to create a four-way stop at FM 69 and State Highway 11 at Como in Hopkins County is Wednesday, July 6. Officials said that TxDOT would place stop signs necessary to convert this intersection to a four-way stop in...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

2 Men Transferred To Hopkins County Jail On Felony Probation Warrants Thursday

Two men were transferred to Hopkins County jail on felony probation warrants Thursday, June 30, 2022, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Steve Huffman was alerted Lucas Wayne Williams was being held in Tarrant County jail on two Hopkins County warrants. Huffman traveled to Fort Worth and took custody of the 30-year-old Sulphur Springs man at 8:50 a.m. June 30, 2022, then transported him to Hopkins County jail.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Winnsboro Police Department Media Report June 27-July 3, 2022

Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of June 27-July 3, 2022, included:. Lynn Taylor, 34 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on June 29, 2022, on a Wood County Warrant for Assault Causing Bodily Injury-Family Violence with Previous Convictions.
WINNSBORO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

NTSB investigating plane crash near Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash near Mount Pleasant. The crash reportedly happened on July 3 of a Piper PA-32, which is a small, single engine plane. No word yet on injuries. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information is […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
CBS DFW

Feds propose $400K in fines after worker allegedly injured at Sulphur Springs concrete plant

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — OSHA has proposed that a company that owns a concrete manufacturing plant in Northeast Texas pay over $400,000 in fines after an investigation found that a worker was seriously injured due to alleged safety violations.According to a US Department of Labor spokesperson, on January 3, 2022, a worker at Armorock LLC's Sulphur Springs facility was seriously injured after being struck by a large mold. Armorock LLC manufactures concrete polymer manholes and other wastewater management structures. The company has about 100 employees at their Sulphur Springs, Texas, Boulder City, Nevada and Plant City, Florida facilities.A subsequent OSHA...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

US Dept. Of Labor Finds Worker Suffered Serious Internal Injuries Because Employer Ignored Safety Procedures

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas – A federal workplace safety investigation found that a temporary worker suffered serious injuries on Jan. 3, 2022, after being struck by a large mold at a Texas concrete polymer manufacturing company. It was determined that the employer failed to install machine guards that would have prevented the incident.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

