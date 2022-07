Many people dream of being in the movies or on tv, and others dream of just living in the homes they see in the movies or on tv. From a young age, tv and movies inspire kids to want to live in awesome houses. When I was a kid, everyone thought it would be great to live in Pee Wee's Playhouse. Barbie has inspired young kids for decades to want to grow up and live in the Barbie dream house. Richie Rich set the standard for showing kids how cool it would be to live in a huge mansion.

WYOMING STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO