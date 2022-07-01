ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday joins Atlanta Hawks for one-year deal

By Dana Scott, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

Aaron Holiday is heading to Atlanta.

The 25-year-old point guard left the Suns to sign with the Hawks for a one-year deal on Friday, per The Athletic's senior lead NBA Insider Shams Charania .

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Holiday joined the Hawks two days after Phoenix declined to tender his $5.8 million qualifying offer , making him an unrestricted free agent.

He is the second former Sun to walk from the team besides center JaVale McGee after free agency opened on Thursday.

Drafted 23rd overall by the Indiana Pacers in the same 2018 class as Suns center Deandre Ayton, the UCLA product Holiday was a rental for the Suns on his expiring rookie contract. He began this season with the Washington Wizards after he was traded by the Pacers in August 2021. Then he was dealt to the Suns for cash considerations and a trade exception at the trade deadline on Feb. 10.

As a backup point guard since entering the league, Holiday's career averages are 7.3 points, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.1 turnovers, 41.2% shooting and 37.3% from the 3 in 18.2 minutes per game.

Holiday produced 6.8 points, 3.4 assists, shot 41.1% overall and 44.4% from beyond the arc, and had 0.8 steals in 16.3 minutes through 22 regular season games as a backup point guard behind Cameron Payne and starter Chris Paul in Phoenix.

Holiday got the lowest amount of playing time on the Suns' roster with 3.3 minutes during this past postseason.

Have tips for us? Reach the reporter at dana.scott@azcentral.com or at 480-486-4721. Follow his Twitter @iam_DanaScott .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Ex-Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday joins Atlanta Hawks for one-year deal

