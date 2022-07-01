ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heartbreaking interview with mother of exonerated man facing new charges

By Mary Kelli Palka, Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago
Good morning,

Reporter Dan Scalan had a heartbreaking interview with the mother of Edward Taylor, the man recently released from prison after being wrongly convicted in the 1980s on a rape charge. Taylor has since been arrested on an attempted murder charge.

"Oh my God. I am so numb, I am just numb. I don't know what to say. I fought so long to get him home, something he did not do and he came out and spent this time with obviously the wrong people," Agnes Anderson told Dan this week when we tried to get more information about what Taylor's been doing since his release earlier this year after being exonerated in the rape case.

Read more in Dan's story about the attempted murder charge and his interview with Anderson.

Congratulations to Kevin Gay on his retirement from Operation New Hope. Gay founded the nonprofit 23 years ago as a way to help Jacksonville-area ex-offenders rebuild their lives.

Reporter Beth Reese Cravey talked to Gay and to some of the people helped by his organization for her story that ran this week.

In one of the oddest real-estate stories I've read in a while, reporter Alexandria Mansfield tells us about a Jacksonville couple that had no idea scammers listed their $2 million home on Zillow for $21,000.

That would have been quite a deal, and as you would imagine, it shocked the owners to learn about the listing. But that helped explain why so many people were driving slowly by their home recently.

Alexandria talks to one of the owners and explains the scam in her story that has been one of our most popular ones this week.

When Florida Power & Light CEO Eric Silagy visited Jacksonville recently to answer journalists' questions about the surveillance of Times-Union columnist Nate Monroe, those journalists took the time to chat with him for much longer about a variety of issues.

This week, Nate writes about what Silagy had to say when asked if FPL was the company former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn visited shortly before the official start of the JEA privatization process. The federal indictment against Zahn and another former JEA executive mentioned that just days before Zahn's privatization plans were made public, he visited with the CEO of a potential buyer in West Palm Beach.

Nate's column this week goes into detail about what Silagy had to say. As Nate also explains, "the unnamed company isn't accused of any wrongdoing, and the detail itself doesn't appear to be central to the criminal case against Zahn."

Columnist Mark Woods also weighs in on the surveillance issue and the issue of trust in one of his columns this week.

For another great Mark read this week, you'll enjoy this column about one of his ancestors who died on the 4th of July after surviving the Revolutionary War.

Finally this week, we're happy to report that JuJunior's Famous Sandwiches has reopened its doors. This comes six months after a devastating fire forced it to close down.

Reporter Teresa Stepzinski heard this about community support when talking to the restaurant's manager:

"It's been great. It's like we never were closed. The community was so supportive, caring and loving. It was like they knew we were open without us telling anybody."

Still under renovation is the next-door Junior's Seafood Restaurant & Grill.

Have a great week,

Mary Kelli Palka

The Florida Times-Union/Jacksonville.com

