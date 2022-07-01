ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narrows, VA

Steele, Elizabeth Hackney

By NRV News
NRVNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOra Elizabeth “Liz” Hackney Steele, 70 of Narrows, VA went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 1, 2022, at her home. Liz was born on June 9, 1952, in Elgood, WV and was a daughter of the late Gladys Pauline Long Hackney and...

nrvnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NRVNews

Freeman, Timothy Wayne

With his father, brothers, and sister by his side, Timothy “Timmy” “Rooster” Wayne Freeman, 44, of Pulaski, VA passed away peacefully at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center in Fredericksburg, VA on July 1, 2022. Born on March 29, 1978 at Pulaski Community Hospital, Timmy is the son of Larry Freeman and the late Annie Freeman.
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

Morris, Barbara Akers

Barbara Karen Akers Morris died on June 5, 2022 at the Lewis Gale Hospital in Pulaski at the age of 71. Barbara was a kind hearted woman who was a hard worker and loved everyone. She was born on July 10, 1951 in Radford to Samuel and Stella Akers who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Donald Wayne Morris and a brother Winafred Akers.
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

Gillispie, Judy Lucas

“Mom” made her final appearance, had her last migraine, Praise the Lord, and made her debut pain free walking through the gates of heaven into the Lords arms and joining her heavenly family on July 1, 2022, with her family by her side, at the age of 75. One day shy of her 76th birthday. I can only imagine how she must feel……
PEMBROKE, VA
NRVNews

Bramlett, Billy Junior

Billy J. Bramlett was a caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He left this world suddenly on June 27, 2022 at age 75. He is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Janet Ponton Bramlett, and his three children Carla Hale (Husband Joe Hale) of Blacksburg, Todd Bramlett of Christiansburg, and Kimberly Bramlett of Christiansburg. He was very loved by his grandson, Justin Hale, and as a passionate animal lover, Billy also considered his animals Lexie, Blossom, and Fluffy as part of his family, who remained by his side.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Narrows, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Middletown, VA
City
Winchester, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radford celebrates Fourth of July with Spirit of America Celebration

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - People from all over went to Bisset Park Monday to show pride for their country and to celebrate Independence Day together. “People set their schedule up around it,” said Ken Goodyear, Director of Radford Parks and Recreation. “We’ll have people from all over the country and several countries here this year Canada and everything.”
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

Roanoke families welcome 4th of July at Freedom First Festival in Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. – Freedom First Festival at Elmwood Park welcomed Independence Day with a family-fun weekend. Dressed in red, white and blue, hundreds of people celebrated the 4th of July with some family time. While children tired themselves out on bouncy houses, cornhole attracted family competition. LaMonteah Oliver,15, said...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Traffic resumes after crash along Williamson Road in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Traffic has resumed along Williamson Road. EARLIER STORY: Williamson Road is blocked to normal traffic at the 6700 block because of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle as of 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to Roanoke County Police. The crash is in the Hollins area,...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Interstate 81 Advisory Committee set to meet at Hotel Roanoke on Thursday

The Interstate 81 Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Shenandoah Room of the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center. Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting in person, or review meeting materials online and submit questions over the phone. The meeting...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Steele
Person
John Sherman
WSLS

Gearheads For A Cause to host Christmas in July car show

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Gearheads For A Cause will be hosting a car, truck, and bike show on July 17 to raise money and gather donations for the Montgomery County Christmas Store, according to the Gearheads For A Cause Facebook event. The show will be held at LOST IN TASTE...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke celebrates Independence Day with Freedom First Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A festival to celebrate Independence Day took place for the first time at Elmwood Park in Roanoke. The Freedom First Festival at Elmwood Park started off at 11 a.m. Sunday with live music from local bands. There was also an area for kids to explore. “We’re...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Apartments, music store, investment center lost after Vinton fire

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The public is asked to avoid downtown Vinton Saturday morning during the aftermath of an overnight fire. Roanoke County Fire & Rescue was called just before 2 a.m. about a fire at DR Music Center, an instrument store at the intersection of Pollard Street and Lee Avenue, involving two commercial buildings with apartments above. Roanoke City Fire-EMS also responded.
VINTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberal Arts
wfirnews.com

Heat likely factor after man faints in BBQ line

A cautionary tale about the dangers of today’s heat – a 78-year-old man passed out while waiting in line at a BBQ restaurant today in Roanoke. Luckily, among those waiting in line at Mama Jean’s BBQ off Sandford Avenue around the Tower’s Mall area were several nurses who aided the man until an ambulance could arrive. No update on his condition. Make sure you have plenty of water and over-exposing yourself to the heat – regardless of your age.
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

Innagural Princeton Hotdog Eating Contest winner downs 13 hotdogs

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The winner of the first Fourth of July Hotdog Eating Contest at Honeycutt Stadium in Princeton gulped down 13 franks and buns on Monday, July 4. Each contestant had a bucket of hotdogs on buns. They had 10 minutes to eat to the bottom.Event organizers kept plenty of water on hand. Sully […]
PRINCETON, WV
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Tony Allen Hurst

Tony Allen Hurst, age 39 of Dublin, died unexpectedly Wednesday, evening, June 29, 2022 in the emergency room at Lewis Gale Hospital – Pulaski. He was born in Pulaski on December 3, 1982 and, is the son of Denver Simpkins and the late Rebecca Jane Hurst. Tony was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 2001, and was employed at the James Hardie Corp.
DUBLIN, VA
WJHL

Workers on strike at Marion, VA defense contractor

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – It is reported what could be more than 200 workers are on strike after contract negotiations went sour at a defense contractor campus in Marion, Virginia, a worker said. The company is General Dynamics Missions Systems. In a statement to News Channel 11, one worker stated that the strike arose […]
MARION, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WDBJ7.com

Christiansburg holds July 4th Festival

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg invited the community to celebrate this year’s Independence Day in Downtown Christiansburg. The town welcomed people of all ages for its July 4th Festival. The festivities included live music, vendors and play areas for kids. Christiansburg says it’s important to get...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WFXR

$250,000 awarded to Roanoke lottery winner

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A man was awarded $250,555 from the Virginia Lottery making him the second lottery winner this week from Roanoke. The winner, Dwayne Saunders, bought a ticket for the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match game at the Food Lion on Wildwood Road in Salem. According to Virginia Lottery News, the […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Vinton community comes together to help families affected by fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Vinton came together to support their neighbors who were affected by the fire. Many local shops donated food, lemonade, and water for the crews working to extinguish and clean the area. The Charles R. Hill Community Center is collecting donations to help the people who lost their belongings in the fire. Community Programs Director Chasity Barbour says they are accepting food, clothing, and money for the families who’ve been affected.
VINTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy