ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Police: Ohio woman allegedly drank White Claw, ate a Hot Pocket, took bath in stranger’s home

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00BHDG_0gSG9I9r00

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Ohio woman has been arrested for allegedly drinking a White Claw, eating a Hot Pocket and taking a bubble bath in a stranger’s home, according to police.

Brookfield Township Police Department said that on Wednesday, they were called after a family arrived home and found a woman inside their house that they did not know. When officers arrived at the home, they found Cassandra Pacheco outside.

According to WOIO, Pacheco, 59, allegedly admitted to police that she went inside the home after she realized it was unlocked.

“Reminder to lock not only your car doors, but also your house doors. You never know who you might find making dinner or taking a bath when you get home,” said BTPD.

BPTD said they looked around and it appeared that Pacheco allegedly drank half of a White Claw and put it in the refrigerator. She made herself a Hot Pocket and some lasagna, before taking a bubble bath and changing into new clothes that she brought with her.

Pacheco allegedly told BTPD that she was dropped off in the area by someone who offered her a ride, not someone she knew.

Pacheco has been booked on a recommended charge of burglary, according to WOIO. No further information has been released, including why Pacheco chose that specific neighborhood.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WHIO Dayton

Police: Colorado woman arrested for allegedly using bear spray at Fourth of July event

TRINIDAD, Colo. — A Colorado woman has been arrested for allegedly using bear spray at a Fourth of July event, police say. According to the Trinidad Police Department, said on Monday around 9:19 p.m., officers were called out to the Central Park Baseball Stadium after reports of a crowd of people being sprayed with pepper spray. When officers arrived, they found people who were suffering from injuries related to getting pepper-sprayed.
TRINIDAD, CO
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man identified in July 4 Cheat Lake drowning

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. — Officials have identified the victim of an Independence Day drowning in Cheat Lake. According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, a reported drowning at Cheat Lake, which was originally reported as being a black juvenile male, was called in at approximately 1:40 p.m. on July 4 at the boat launch on Mon Chateau Road on Cheat Lake.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Brookfield Township, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Bath Township, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WDTN

Boy dies in Mount Vernon fireworks incident

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WXIN) – An 11-year-old boy died in an incident involving fireworks in southwestern Indiana. According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, the incident took place Sunday night at 932 N. Canal St., which is within the city limits. Dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:42 p.m. about a child who’d been seriously […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
WHIO Dayton

Fourth of July 2022: Florida man loses hand in fireworks accident

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — A Florida man lost his hand in a fireworks accident early Saturday, authorities said. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 1 a.m. EDT to a residence in Lauderdale Lakes, the Sun-Sentinel reported. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the man was holding fireworks when one of them exploded in his hand.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#A White Claw#Woio#Cox Media Group
WTHR

11-year-old boy dies in fireworks accident in southern Indiana

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A child died in a fireworks-related incident Sunday night in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police said it happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. at 932 N. Canal St. in Mount Vernon. Posey County dispatch received a 911 call about the boy being seriously injured in a...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lakercountry.com

Ohio man drowns in Lake Cumberland over the weekend

An Ohio man drowned in Lake Cumberland over the weekend, according to Jamestown Fire and Rescue. Fire Chief Jeff Landers told WJRS News a 58-year-old Ohio man, whose identity was later confirmed as Gary “Todd” Blankenship by the Russell County Coroner’s Office, was discovered in about 14 feet of water in the Low Gap area of the lake.
JAMESTOWN, KY
WDEF

Six officers shot serving a warrant in Kentucky

ALLEN, Kentucky (WDEF) – Kentucky State Police report that one police officer remains in critical condition after what they term an ambush shooting last night. Two officers were killed, along with a K9. The shooting and standoff happened in the eastern Kentucky mountains in the small town of Allen.
WANE-TV

Minivan rear-ends pickup truck in Ohio; driver dies

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A driver died Saturday after crashing his minivan into the back of a pickup truck in northwest Ohio. Around 10:24 a.m., troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on State Road 420, south of Libbey Road in Lake Township.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
87K+
Followers
112K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy