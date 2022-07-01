ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

This Airline Is Offering Economy Passengers Bunk Beds, Couches To Use During Long Flights

By Marie Rossiter
Simplemost
Simplemost
 4 days ago

For those of us looking to save money on travel expenses, buying seats in economy class for a flight can make a vacation a good deal more affordable. However, if you’ve ever been on a long-haul flight, you know that even sitting in an upgraded plane seat can take a toll on the body. Now, imagine sitting for hours in a tiny economy seat for 17 hours. In no way does that seem enjoyable.

One airline thinks it has a solution to this problem: bunk beds! It may sound like something dreamed up by a 10-year-old boy on a whim but Air New Zealand is making it a reality.

Air New Zealand’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, set to take off for the first time in 2024, will feature Skynest. This feature is being billed as “the world’s first sleep pods in the sky for economy travelers” according to the airline’s announcement on June 29.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFlfa_0gSG94sw00
Air New Zealand

Beds on airplanes are far from a new concept, but this amenity is typically reserved for passengers on luxury airlines or those willing to pay for a seat in business class. The addition of beds for economy class passengers comes as a result of research done by Air New Zealand regarding the importance of sleep, particularly for those who travel.

“Research shows us the first night away from home is the hardest to get a good night’s sleep so everything we do onboard is to help create a sense of calm — from the lighting and sleep ritual including sleepy teas and balms, to the healthier food choices and breathable fabrics,” said Leanne Geraghty, the airline’s chief customer and sales officer. “Meditative onscreen content, Zentertainment, will also help customers unwind and get ready for rest.”

Each Skynest will have six beds available for use throughout the flights. The program allows economy class ticket holders to rent a bed for a limited time during a long flight to allow them to get some rest and enjoy some space away from their seat. Crew members will change the bed linens between each passenger to guarantee cleanliness and health safety standards, the airline added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSo7O_0gSG94sw00
Air New Zealand

“At this stage, each passenger will be limited to a four-hour session in one pod, at an additional cost to their regular economy class seats,” an airline representative told CNN. “The airline did a fair bit of research around sleep cycles. A typical sleep cycle is around 90 minutes, so a four-hour session gives the opportunity for customers to wind down, fall asleep and wake up.”

CNN also reported that each Skynest pod will include bedding, ear plugs, a full-size pillow, a reading light, a USB charging port and a ventilation outlet.

In addition to the new Skynest area, the carrier also announced it would be changing its economy seating to accommodate a new feature called the Skycouch, which essentially converts rows of three seats into one more comfortable seat with no dividers. This optional feature will allow for more flexible seating, especially for families flying together in one row, to spread out or curl up once the seatbelt signs are off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YEBJi_0gSG94sw00
Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran said the airline invested in these projects because of the importance of the traveler experience on flights to and from the island nation.

“New Zealand’s location puts us in a unique position to lead on the ultra-long-haul travel experience,” Foran shared in the press release. “We have zeroed in on sleep, comfort and wellness because we know how important it is for our customers to arrive well-rested. Whether they are heading straight into a meeting, or to their first holiday hotspot — they want to hit the ground running.”

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

American Airlines says it will stop flying to these 4 airports amid pilot shortage

A pilot shortage has prompted American Airlines to end services beginning in September to some airports in Iowa, New York and Ohio, the company has announced. The services, according to a company statement to NBC News on Wednesday, will cease on Sept. 7 at the Dubuque Regional Airport in Iowa, the Long Island MacArthur Airport and the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, which are in New York and the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Ohio.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bunk Beds#Bedding#Aircraft#Air New Zealand#Skynest
The Independent

American flights are unsafe for passengers, warns pilot: ‘There is a problem here’

An American pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers as there is an “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide pilot shortage.American flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem here”, warned Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association.A nationwide pilot shortage has become the latest flashpoint of anger among pilots and staff in the country’s embattled airline industry, sparking fresh concerns in the travel sector.Thousands of flights have been cancelled or hit by long delays since the last week as airlines grappled to...
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
yankodesign.com

Air Chair is a wheelchair that easily integrates into airplane seats

As a “mobile” person who loves to travel, I can only imagine how difficult it is for persons with disabilities to travel on airplanes and go through airports. They have to rely on the assistance of their companions or the airplane personnel in order to board a plane and they have to keep their wheelchair in storage for the entire flight duration. If it’s a long-haul flight, they have limited mobility and accessibility. That’s why this new design concept for a wheelchair is pretty important to help them have a more convenient traveling experience.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelNoire

Girl Almost Dies During Mid-Flight Allergic Reaction After Passenger Refuses To Stop Eating Nuts

A British teen is lucky to be alive after experiencing a severe allergic reaction to nuts another passenger was eating on her flight. Joanna Jones and her 14-year-old daughter Poppy were traveling back to England from the Caribbean island nation of Antigua on a British Airways flight. They had been vacationing there with other members of their family on their first trip since the lockdown ended.
HEALTH
The Independent

Air New Zealand operates 13-hour flight to nowhere due to fault with plane windscreen

An Air New Zealand flight from Christchurch to Shanghai made a 13-hour trip to nowhere when the plane turned around mid-journey. The cargo-only flight departed Christchurch on 1 July, reported Stuff, only to divert to Auckland, landing around 13 hours after take off. Flight tracking service FlightRadar24 shows flight NZ287 takeoff and journey north for around seven hours and 20 minutes, drawing level with the bottom of the Philippines, before turning back south again.A spokesperson for the airline said that the plane “diverted to Auckland as a precaution due to a minor abrasion to the windscreen. “The decision to divert...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Heathrow Airport: Passenger describes chaos as flights delayed

A holidaymaker returning to Heathrow Airport described the scene that greeted him at Terminal Three as akin to a "disaster movie". Adam Kent, 59, from Worcestershire, landed on Saturday to find a "horrendous first impression of chaos". He described luggage as looking like it had been dumped and had witnessed...
LIFESTYLE
US News and World Report

Airline SAS Says Survival at Stake as Pilot Strike Grounds Flights

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Wage talks between Scandinavian airline SAS and its pilots collapsed on Monday, triggering a strike that puts the future of the carrier at risk and adds to travel chaos across Europe as the peak summer vacation period begins. The action is the first major airline strike to hit...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

EasyJet boss QUITS as airline reels from flight chaos with holidaymakers urging others to 'avoid Heathrow at all costs' as they are forced to queue for security OUTSIDE terminal

EasyJet's chief operating officer Peter Bellew has resigned amid growing pressure on the airline to reduce flight disruption, as Britons trying to fly abroad for their summer holidays once again faced huge waits at airports today. Mr Bellew, who used to work for Ryanair, has quit the Luton-based airline -...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Protest on the runway: Southwest Airlines pilots line up in anger at poor staffing and long hours as airport chaos continues across the nation with 200 flight canceled today after 14,000 over the weekend

Nearly 1,300 Southwest Airline pilots gathered outside the Dallas Love Field airport on Tuesday to protest ongoing staff shortages as travel chaos continued on the first official day of summer - with more than 200 flights across the United States canceled. The Southwest Pilots Association called for better treatment of...
DALLAS, TX
Simplemost

Simplemost

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy