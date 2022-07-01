One dead after head-on collision in Bay Co.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Louisiana man is dead after a two-car collision on Highway 231 Thursday night.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11 p.m. south of Bertha Nelson Road.

A 36-year-old man from Louisiana was driving the wrong way on Highway 231 in the northbound lane when he collided head-on with another vehicle traveling southbound, according to FHP.

Officials said there was one person in that car, a 16-year-old from Indiana. He reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

