ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

One dead after head-on collision in Bay Co.

By Jenna Maddox
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fwqmj_0gSG8ypE00

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Louisiana man is dead after a two-car collision on Highway 231 Thursday night.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11 p.m. south of Bertha Nelson Road.

A 36-year-old man from Louisiana was driving the wrong way on Highway 231 in the northbound lane when he collided head-on with another vehicle traveling southbound, according to FHP.

Precautionary boil water advisory in effect for Lynn Haven

Officials said there was one person in that car, a 16-year-old from Indiana. He reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Man struck by his own car, killed while broken down on Atmore highway

A pedestrian was killed by his own car in Atmore as his vehicle was being towed early Sunday morning. Ray L. Singleton, 77, was struck and killed after Jimmy E. Barnes drove his 2013 Dodge Ram truck into Singleton’s broken-down car, which was in the process of being towed from the shoulder of the highway around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.
ATMORE, AL
WJHG-TV

Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest for a stolen BMW

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Georgia man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a BMW. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the Tallahassee Regional Communication Center got a notification that a stolen 2022 Gray BMW was traveling east on the Hathaway Bridge in Panama City. FHP troopers said they were able...
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Bay County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Bay County, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lynn Haven, FL
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Louisiana State
Lynn Haven, FL
Crime & Safety
Lynn Haven, FL
Sports
Bay County, FL
Accidents
WJHG-TV

Two dead in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people are dead after a crash in Walton County Friday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, a pickup truck was driving west on Highway 20 near Cowford Road around 1:30 p.m. At the same time, a tractor-trailer was driving east on the same road when the truck drove into the eastbound lane, directly in front of the dump truck. The two vehicles collided head-on.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Man found overboard in open waters near Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The United States Coast Guard said a man was reported overboard 12 miles south of Panama City early Sunday morning. The USCG said they received a report from a crew member of a fishing vessel around 4 a.m. that the captain of the boat fell overboard while it was on […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtoc.com

I-95 reopens after deadly crash near Georgia-Florida line

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Interstate 95 has cleared and re-opened near the Georgia and Florida border after a horrific crash killed two people and sent 12 others to the hospital Friday afternoon. Officials reported multiple people were trapped in their cars. The crash caused back up for several hours...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

Charter fishing crew reacts to saving overboard man’s life

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It was a crazy day for a commercial fishing boat captain after he fell overboard in the Gulf of Mexico around midnight and was stranded— for nearly seven hours. Luckily, a group of good Samaritans was able to rescue him Sunday morning. A team of junior hockey players from […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bicyclist dead after being struck by car in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in southern Walton County Thursday evening, according to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers. Troopers said a man was biking eastbound on U.S. Highway 98 around 11:00 p.m. They said the bicyclist was in the westbound right turn lane for Don Bishop Road.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WEAR

Bicyclist hit, killed by Jeep in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A 47-year-old Santa Rosa Beach man was killed in a bicycle crash Thursday night. It happened around 11:20 p.m. on US Highway 98, east of Don Bishop Road. The man was in the right turn lane on his bike as a Jeep utility was approaching the...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Fishing boat captain rescued after falling overboard

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Coast Guard officials report a fishing boat captain is in good condition after falling off his boat early Sunday morning. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, crewmembers aboard the vessel ‘Fiona Leone’ reported that the captain of the boat fell overboard while the boat was on autopilot.
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for July 4-9

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — Okaloosa County:. State Road (S. ) 85 Improvements from S.R. 123 to Hospital Drive. Drivers...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local law enforcement attends jet ski lifeguard training

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Summer can be a hectic time for our local lifeguards– especially being short-staffed. Bay County Fire and EMS, as well as some Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies, learned a new way to help. The local first responders were out early Friday morning at the M.B. Miller County Pier practicing staged […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Six arrested following search of Niceville area home

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Six people have been arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a Niceville area home, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. According to the statement, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed the search warrant at a home...
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

WMBB

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy