Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids Rotary passes leadership to new president

By Submitted to the Pioneer
Huron Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG RAPIDS — The Rotary Club of...

www.michigansthumb.com

Huron Daily Tribune

Public hearing to amend city zoning ordinances set for July 7

MANISTEE — A public hearing on amending some of the city zoning ordinances is scheduled for the next city of Manistee Planning Commission meeting on July 7. There are two proposed changes to different sections of the zoning ordinance. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on July...
MANISTEE, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Whitmer Announces Projects to Create Jobs, Grow Life Sciences in Michigan

Recently, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) in announcing Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) approval of projects, including a business expansion by a global life sciences provider in Muskegon, community revitalization projects in Detroit, Battle Creek, and Sault Ste. Marie, and support that boosts Michigan’s agribusiness industry. The projects approved today represent a total capital investment of nearly $500 million.
MICHIGAN STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

U.S. 31, M-22 roundabout construction to start next week

MANISTEE TWP. — A roundabout project just north of Manistee is expected to get started near the Little River Casino Resort, at the intersection of U.S. 31 and M-22 next week. James Lake, Michigan Department of Transportation North Region communications representative, said in an email that the M-22 and...
MANISTEE, MI
City
Big Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Big Rapids, MI
Government
Huron Daily Tribune

Red, White and Blue on display during Mecosta parade

MECOSTA — Participants and spectators were decked out in red, white and blue as they celebrated the Fourth of July during the parade in downtown Mecosta this weekend. A weekend of events in celebration of the Fourth of July included a vintage car show in downtown Mecosta and a performance by Elvis Tribute musician Jake Slater as part of the "Music on the River Series."
MECOSTA, MI
Morning Sun

Gratiot wind farm moving forward despite Fulton Twp. veto

Despite the Fulton Township Board vetoing a plan to construct wind turbines in the township, the Heartland Wind Project will move forward in southern Gratiot County. Chicago-based Invenergy, the developer of the proposed 72-turbine wind farm, has received approval from the five other townships that will be part of the project.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
wcmu.org

Mecosta County resident planning protest online met with backlash

Cynthia Glazier said she was angry at the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Comments in a Big Rapids community Facebook page made her want to take action. “It’s none of my business whether you’re pro-choice or pro-life,” she said. “It’s also none of my business what you do with your body.”
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Big Rapids High School All Class Reunion set for Aug. 6

BIG RAPIDS — The annual Big Rapids High School Alumni All Class Reunion will take place from 5-11 p.m., Aug. 6, in the 100 block of S. Michigan Avenue in downtown Big Rapids. A few changes will be in store for this year’s event, reunion committee chairperson Deb Knopf...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
#Rotary Club
99.1 WFMK

How Effective Are Michigan’s Wind Turbines?

Driving through Gratiot County over the weekend, I was struck by the seemingly endless number of wind turbines. They began just north of Ithaca, and continued popping up along our drive to Midland. Michigan didn't have wind turbines when I was growing up. This landscape looked alien to me. I...
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declares state of emergency for Mecosta County

After heavy rains flooded the area last month, Governor Gretchen Whitmer officially declared a state of emergency Tuesday in Mecosta County. City officials say, the flooding in Big Rapids on May 11th is the worst it’s been in over three decades, as the rain caused widespread heavy damage throughout Mecosta County.
News Break
Politics
MedPage Today

Michigan Urogynecologist Charged for Practicing With Suspended License

A Grand Rapids physician who specializes in urogynecology is facing a felony charge after practicing with a suspended license, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office. Husam Abed, MD, 52, of Sterling Heights, has been charged with one count of unauthorized practice of a health profession, a 4-year felony, Attorney...
MICHIGAN STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

AT THE MARKET: Former cook bakes bread of every flavor

BARRYTON — Baking can come in many shapes and sizes, from the simple easy bake oven to industrial size productions facilities, Renee Earle falls somewhere in the middle. Renee Earle has turned her home just outside of Barryton into her own personal bake shop, creating specialty breads, cookies, cinnamon rolls, and other baked goods for buyers to enjoy. She has been a consistent presence at the Big Rapids market, selling for over six years.
BARRYTON, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Vendors sell fresh produce, plants at the Big Rapids Farmers' Market

BIG RAPIDS — On a sunny afternoon vendors came out to offer their products to local residents and visitors at the Big Rapids Farmers' Market. Vendors offered a variety of items including greening plants, produce, books and trinkets for visitors looking to enjoy some time downtown.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Camp 911 scheduled for July 27 at Big Rapids DPS

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. MECOSTA, OSCEOLA, LAKE COUNTIES — The 2022 Camp 911, hosted by the Retired Senior Volunteer Program is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27 at the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety building, 435 N. Michigan Ave., Big Rapids.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Grand Rapids doctor charged with felony after allegedly working without license

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A doctor is charged with a felony after he practiced while his license was suspended. Dr. Husam Thamin Abed, 52, was arraigned June 28 on one felony count of unauthorized practice of a health profession in Kent County District Court, a news release from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

