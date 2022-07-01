Big Rapids Rotary passes leadership to new president

MANISTEE — A public hearing on amending some of the city zoning ordinances is scheduled for the next city of Manistee Planning Commission meeting on July 7. There are two proposed changes to different sections of the zoning ordinance. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on July...
Recently, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) in announcing Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) approval of projects, including a business expansion by a global life sciences provider in Muskegon, community revitalization projects in Detroit, Battle Creek, and Sault Ste. Marie, and support that boosts Michigan’s agribusiness industry. The projects approved today represent a total capital investment of nearly $500 million.
MANISTEE TWP. — A roundabout project just north of Manistee is expected to get started near the Little River Casino Resort, at the intersection of U.S. 31 and M-22 next week. James Lake, Michigan Department of Transportation North Region communications representative, said in an email that the M-22 and...
MECOSTA — Participants and spectators were decked out in red, white and blue as they celebrated the Fourth of July during the parade in downtown Mecosta this weekend. A weekend of events in celebration of the Fourth of July included a vintage car show in downtown Mecosta and a performance by Elvis Tribute musician Jake Slater as part of the "Music on the River Series."
Despite the Fulton Township Board vetoing a plan to construct wind turbines in the township, the Heartland Wind Project will move forward in southern Gratiot County. Chicago-based Invenergy, the developer of the proposed 72-turbine wind farm, has received approval from the five other townships that will be part of the project.
Cynthia Glazier said she was angry at the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Comments in a Big Rapids community Facebook page made her want to take action. “It’s none of my business whether you’re pro-choice or pro-life,” she said. “It’s also none of my business what you do with your body.”
BIG RAPIDS — The annual Big Rapids High School Alumni All Class Reunion will take place from 5-11 p.m., Aug. 6, in the 100 block of S. Michigan Avenue in downtown Big Rapids. A few changes will be in store for this year’s event, reunion committee chairperson Deb Knopf...
Driving through Gratiot County over the weekend, I was struck by the seemingly endless number of wind turbines. They began just north of Ithaca, and continued popping up along our drive to Midland. Michigan didn't have wind turbines when I was growing up. This landscape looked alien to me. I...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We are now officially less than a month away from Michigan's August primary election. On Aug. 2, polls open for ballots to determine who will be in the November election. Not to mention things like important millage and tax proposal's that will impact local services.
After heavy rains flooded the area last month, Governor Gretchen Whitmer officially declared a state of emergency Tuesday in Mecosta County. City officials say, the flooding in Big Rapids on May 11th is the worst it’s been in over three decades, as the rain caused widespread heavy damage throughout Mecosta County.
The oldest bar in Grand Rapids? Hmmm...The Cottage? Nope. The Pickwick? Nope. The Meanwhile? Nope. It's Nick Fink's, actually in Comstock Park, and sadly it's been closed for quite awhile. Will it ever open again?. The Gilmore Collection bought Nick Fink's several years ago, and along the way bought the...
A Grand Rapids physician who specializes in urogynecology is facing a felony charge after practicing with a suspended license, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office. Husam Abed, MD, 52, of Sterling Heights, has been charged with one count of unauthorized practice of a health profession, a 4-year felony, Attorney...
BARRYTON — Baking can come in many shapes and sizes, from the simple easy bake oven to industrial size productions facilities, Renee Earle falls somewhere in the middle. Renee Earle has turned her home just outside of Barryton into her own personal bake shop, creating specialty breads, cookies, cinnamon rolls, and other baked goods for buyers to enjoy. She has been a consistent presence at the Big Rapids market, selling for over six years.
BIG RAPIDS — On a sunny afternoon vendors came out to offer their products to local residents and visitors at the Big Rapids Farmers' Market. Vendors offered a variety of items including greening plants, produce, books and trinkets for visitors looking to enjoy some time downtown.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. MECOSTA, OSCEOLA, LAKE COUNTIES — The 2022 Camp 911, hosted by the Retired Senior Volunteer Program is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27 at the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety building, 435 N. Michigan Ave., Big Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A doctor is charged with a felony after he practiced while his license was suspended. Dr. Husam Thamin Abed, 52, was arraigned June 28 on one felony count of unauthorized practice of a health profession in Kent County District Court, a news release from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
Comments / 0