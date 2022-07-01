ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

In DeSantis’ Florida, Miami doctor learns: Criticize the government at your own risk | Editorial

By the Miami Herald Editorial Board
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3DIu_0gSG8oFC00

The suppression of dissent continues in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Florida.

The latest example: the abrupt removal of a Miami pediatrician from the Florida Healthy Kids board after she dared to publicly criticize the state for delaying access to COVID vaccines for the state’s youngest children.

Dr. Lisa Gwynn, a pediatrician with the University of Miami Health System, is also the president of the Florida chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. And, yes, she did air her concerns in interviews, including in the Miami Herald , about about Florida’s refusal to pre-order COVID-19 shots for infants and toddlers, saying she was “devastated” by the state’s refusal to get the vaccines as quickly as possible.

She told the Herald she was advocating for equal access to the vaccines. “I’m not a politician, I’m a pediatrician. And there’s no other reason for me to do what I do other than to improve the health of children in our state.”

She was far from the only doctor making similar statements. But she was on a state board.

On Wednesday, she told the Herald and other news organizations, she received an email from Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ office saying she would be removed from the board for making “some very political statements that do not reflect the CFO’s point of view.”

Patronis, it should be noted, is running for reelection.

The CFO is a constitutionally elected position. However, this move seems right in line with the DeSantis administration’s tactics.

Florida is the only state to refuse to pre-order the vaccines for children under 5. DeSantis has said the refusal is consistent with his administration’s position that vaccinating young children is not “appropriate,” as the Miami Herald reported .

But using the power of the state to squelch or punish a medical professional making, yes, a contrary statement based on her professional expertise and experience is wrong. Florida is not a private corporation where you have to mouth whatever the boss says to stay employed. Nor is it one-man rule, no matter how much DeSantis & Co. act like it is.

Removing a doctor from a state board because she criticized the state? That sounds a lot like the tactic of an authoritarian regime.

This editorial was updated to reflect that the CFO’s position is a constitutionally elected office.

Comments / 172

jigglypuff
3d ago

Can’t wait to vote this mini dictator out, come on Florida wake up , he is not out to help the working men and women of Florida, just his contributors

Reply(33)
78
Draftee1971
3d ago

In Florida you only have freedom of speech if you agree with DeSantis, just ask Disney, Tampa Bay Rays and now Dr. Gwynn. Do we see a pattern here?

Reply(1)
36
Tyshieha Keitt
3d ago

so florida is against the freedom of speech unless he agrees with said speech.....sound like someone from another country I know...🤔

Reply(1)
34
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
POLITICO

DeSantis gets a new Democratic opponent

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. West Coast buy-in— So, a Democratic politician finally took to Florida’s airwaves to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis head-on — only it wasn’t Nikki Fried or Charlie Crist. It was California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Freedom rock— Newsom’s ad, which started airing on...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
MSNBC

Florida punishes public health official for the wrong reasons (again)

Ordinarily, when we learn of public health officials who’ve been removed from their positions, the first assumption is that they’ve done something wrong. In Florida, this dynamic is sometimes turned on its head: Public health officials are occasionally ousted for doing the right-but-politically-inconvenient thing. Earlier this year, for...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
islandernews.com

Florida Independents are missing out on key voting opportunity

Leading up to Independence Day, it seems appropriate to speak about independence. What’s not to love? It’s a holiday! It’s celebrations and fabulous parades, not to mention a worthy and noble concept!Independence is seen as the ability to be self-directed in your thinking and actions. People who...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

6 to Know: What's Open and Closed on Fourth of July in South Florida

No. 1 - Across Miami-Dade and Broward on Monday, various cities will be holding events to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday on what will be America's 246th birthday. Lauderdale-By-The-Sea will hold a town parade with family-friendly events from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at El Prado Park, located at 4500 El Mar Drive. Miami Beach will hold its Fire on the Fourth Festival starting at noon at 73rd Street and Collins Avenue. Miami-Dade County Parks will hold a fireworks celebration starting at 4 p.m. at Tropical Park. Other cities, including Davie and Miami Gardens, will also hold events. Click here for a complete list.
Miami Herald

Her son would have been born with half a heart. Now, a Florida abortion might not be legal

Danielle and Jason Tallafuss ended their first pregnancy in July 2020, not because the Orlando-area couple didn’t want a child or because her pregnancy was unplanned. Rather, doctors had discovered a heart defect in the fetus during an ultrasound performed nearly 21 weeks into the pregnancy, a condition that often ends in death within the first two weeks of a newborn’s life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Cfo
Newsweek

Shark Attacks Surfer Near Florida Beach, Officials Say

A man was bitten by a shark Sunday morning while surfing near New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County, Florida, according to local media reports. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to survive, the Orlando-based television news station WOFL reported. The...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

South Florida synagogue files lawsuit against overturning of Roe v. Wade, say it violates beliefs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are several lawsuits being filed around the country trying to restore abortion rights after Roe V. Wade was overturned last month. One includes a lawsuit filed June 10 by a synagogue out of South Florida said the Supreme Court decision violates Jewish beliefs. Florida’s 15-week ban on abortions was supposed to go into effect Friday but is facing an injunction from a Leon County judge, and other lawsuits. The lawsuit isn’t looking for an exception for religion; it is looking to throw the law out completely.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
westorlandonews.com

Bipartisan Criminal Justice Reforms Go Into Effect in Florida

REFORM Alliance, the nonprofit organization founded by award-winning recording artist Meek Mill, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, entrepreneur and business mogul Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, and other leaders across business, philanthropy, and entertainment, celebrated that new reforms to the Sunshine State’s criminal justice system went into effect July 1st.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
11K+
Followers
908
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy