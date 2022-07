Click here to read the full article. Leighya Richard’s first birthing experience is one she would rather forget. After experiencing significant pelvic bone separation which left her in excruciating pain and affected her ability to walk, one of Richard’s friends, who was also a practicing obstetrician-gynecologist, suggested that Richard get an X-ray. “I requested the hospital to evaluate this concern but was dismissed multiple times,” explained Richard from Orlando, Florida. “The physician attending to me further attempted to push heavy narcotics and opiates so as to pacify me. I ended up firing that doctor and threatened to leave against medical advice...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO