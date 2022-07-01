College football is turning into the NFL. And it’s OK to hate that. | Sparks

College football is turning into the NFL.

That’s not a new gripe. And if you’re making it, I can probably guess your stage of life easier than your race or politics or tax bracket.

In fairness, the statement is becoming less subjective with each move that college football makes toward mimicking the NFL.

The transfer portal is akin to the NFL’s free agency. Name, image and likeness deals are professional contracts negotiated by agents — ahem, advisors — for players.

The pomp surrounding college football’s signing day and the NFL Draft are essentially the same.

The introduction, and eventual expansion, of the College Football Playoff follows the NFL postseason model.

And now college football is trading tradition-rich, geographically-sensible leagues for super conferences. Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC in 2024. And now USC and UCLA will jump from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten in the same year.

Yuck!

I mean … awesome?

You see, your reaction to these changes says less about the state of college football and more about you.

Why two former SEC players hate direction of college football

I was recently talking to a couple of former SEC football players about these changes.

It was off the record, so they had the freedom to complain without risk of blowback or having to apologize on Twitter the next day. But you’d instantly recognize their names.

They both hated where college football is at and where it’s headed.

Here’s their take in a nutshell:

The transfer portal is good for a few players in bad situations. But mostly it allows players to tuck and run rather than deal with adversity.

NIL gives 18-year-olds too much money too soon, which de-emphasizes the importance of a college degree and diminishes their work ethic. It’s fair to pay them, but “not too much.”

High school kids need to pick a school without making their commitment a major media event.

The College Football Playoff is great for a few teams. But for the rest, it’s ruined the experience of the traditional bowl season.

And super conferences are killing the rivalries that make college football uniquely better than the NFL.

Both former players agreed on almost everything about their beloved sport.

One player was black. The other was white. One came from an affluent family. The other grew up in a working-class family. And I didn’t ask, nor did I care, about their politics.

But both are fathers in their 40s, and that shaped their perspective more than anything else. They’re old enough to prefer the traditions of their generation but young enough to remember how money and fame could’ve distracted their younger selves.

They may be right. They could be wrong.

College football was better in my day, and so was MTV

Sure, that conversation was anecdotal. But their opinions are more common than you’d think within a certain age range and stage of life.

College football and the NFL are becoming almost indistinguishable, and some fans absolutely hate that. But the number of gray hairs on your head is the best indicator of your aversion to such changes.

I can empathize. I’m a 42-year-old father and lifelong college football fan.

When a younger fan tells me the College Football Playoff is infinitely better than the old bowl season because “who cares about the Peach Bowl?” I harken to ancient tales of yesteryear.

Kids used to spend their entire Christmas vacation watching bowl game after bowl game, and it all mattered. It was a better time, a simpler time.

Who cares about the Peach Bowl? I care about the Peach Bowl!

Also, Saturday morning cartoons were better in my day. And so was MTV. And so was the NBA Slam Dunk contest.

But that’s my generation speaking, just as all generations are tied to their best memories.

My parents were kids in the 1950s and early 1960s, which they conveniently recalled as an idyllic time. But not everything about that era was bliss.

The Civil Rights movement hadn’t taken shape yet. The Cold War meant nuclear holocaust was plausible. And Seinfeld wasn’t even on TV yet.

Certainly darker days than they seemed.

SEC and Big Ten will look too much like AFC South and NFC West

The “everything was better in my day” perspective is natural because we tend to recall the highs and forget the lows from our formative years.

But don’t let that silence your complaints about the current state of college football. The sport is losing its charm, and it’s natural to recognize that.

NIL and the transfer portal are fairer to players than the old model, but there's a predictable downside.

A recruit announcing their top 12 schools is cringeworthy. The College Football Playoff is a better way to crown a national champion, but it’s not an improvement for every school.

And the formation of super conferences makes the SEC and Big Ten look too much like the AFC South and NFC West. It’s undoubtedly entertaining, but not in the way it once was.

Some sports writers will say the new ways are better. But our profession breeds skepticism of tradition, and that often trumps age.

Instead, rely on those gray hairs. They're telling you that not every change in college football is for the better, and it's OK to at least say that.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: College football is turning into the NFL. And it’s OK to hate that. | Sparks