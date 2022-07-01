ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Columbia Police arrest man accused of shooting at multiple people at motel

By Mike Olson
abccolumbia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says officers arrested a 38-year-old man accused of shooting at multiple people...

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 7

HueMan1911
4d ago

Nothing new about this, at least once a day those same kind of faces are exhibited in COLA and surrounding areas. That “loud talking” almost always leads to shootings.

Reply(3)
8
WOLVERINES
3d ago

No not Corrie,He is just ANOTHER poor misunderstood society picked on police profiled hard working tax paying citizen and who believes in BLM and black unity,so he couldn't have done this .

Reply
3
