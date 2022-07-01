ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Ocean Crab House seafood restaurant closes on MacArthur Boulevard in Springfield

By Zach Roth, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 4 days ago

The Ocean Crab House, a Cajun-inspired seafood restaurant, has permanently closed its doors on MacArthur Boulevard.

A message from the business on its Facebook page Thursday said the store was no longer open, thanking customers for their support over the past year.

"Dear customers, we will be permanently closed from now," the message reads. "Thank you for your continuing patronage."

The restaurant opened last March at 3101 S. MacArthur Blvd. in the former home of Show-Me's. The store is owned by Jin Ming Wu, a local restaurateur who also owns the Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet in the Town and Country Shopping Center.

That restaurant remains open for business.

Contact Zach Roth: 217-899-4338; ZDRoth@gannett.com; @ZacharyRoth13

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschannel20.com

Patriotic dogs strut their stuff at pageant

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Many celebrated the Fourth of July holiday weekend with the cutest dogs in the Capital City. The Springfield Jaycees and Alderwoman Lakeisha Purchase hosted a patriotic dog pageant as part of the Capital City Celebration Saturday evening. Dogs of all shapes and sizes came out...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Road Closures To Impact Drivers Around Springfield

Drivers will encounter several challenges around Springfield in the coming days. Capitol Avenue remains closed at 7th Street downtown because of structural damage to a church at that corner, caused by a lightning strike. Archer Elevator Road will be closed Wednesday from Greenbriar to Southwoods Road, starting at 9am. That work is expected to last just a couple of hours.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Ordinance Would Ban Smoking Outside Lincoln Library, Municipal Center West

Smoking would no longer be permitted on the grounds outside Lincoln Library, under a proposal pending before the Springfield City Council. The ordinance, requested by Mayor Jim Langfelder, would also prohibit smoking in the outdoor areas surrounding Municipal Center West. Acting library director Summer Beck-Griffith has said that she wants to create an environment around the library that is welcoming and safe for everyone. The council will consider the ordinance later this month.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Restaurants
Springfield, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Restaurants
WAND TV

Woman found unconscious inside house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was rescued after she was found unconscious inside a house fire in Decatur. Decatur firefighters were called to the 200 block of S. 16th St. around 7 p.m. They said there was a fire in the kitchen of the home. A woman was found...
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

3 vehicles and apartment building were damaged during Bloomington Fire

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Three vehicles and part of an apartment building were damaged during a fire near Washington Street and Hershey Road Monday morning. According to a Bloomington Fire Department press release, crews were dispatched to the fire at approximately 2:18 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene,...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Small Town Taylorville Committee Hosts July Car Show

The Small Town Taylorville Committee sponsored their July Car Show and Car Cruise on the Taylorville square Friday night. After seeing their June event feature around 175 cars, the committee added overflow parking for this month’s event. The event once again attracted a large turnout of cars parked on the inside of the square.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur Park District offering full slate of 4th of July activities

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District is offering a variety of activities to help families celebrate the Fourth of July, ending with fireworks over Lake Decatur at dusk. The day begins with the annual Staley Run White and Blue fun run at 8 a.m. in Nelson Park. Kids can take part in the half-mile run at 7:30 a.m. or join the adults in the 2-mile or 5K run/walk.
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Macarthur#Sushi#Food Drink#Macarthur Boulevard#The Ocean Crab House#Cajun#Zdroth Gannett Com
WAND TV

Heavy police presence causes road closures in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur roads are closed due to heavy police presence. Police presence has caused the 1300 and 1400 blocks of West Main to be closed to traffic as well as McClellan and Dennis. WAND News is working to learn more about the situation. We will update this...
DECATUR, IL
WTAX

SMTD to suspend out of town services

Springfield, IL – Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) will suspend fixed route service to Chatham, Riverton, Rochester, and Sherman beginning July 5th. Fixed route service is regularly scheduled routes running set schedules. Pre-scheduled service will be available beginning on that date. “SMTD continues to experience manpower shortages resulting in...
SHERMAN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WCIA

CWLP, Ameren replacing power lines in Springfield

SRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Ameren and City Water, Light and Power crews will begin a weeks-long project when they return from the 4th of July weekend. In relation to the 10th Street Rail Corridor project, crews will be replacing and relocating overhead power lines and poles starting Tuesday along a power line that runs east […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Leader-Union

Area fireworks displays planned for the Fourth of July weekend

The annual Vandalia fireworks will be held on Saturday, July 2, at the Vandalia Lake. The display is set to begin around 9:20 p.m.Other vendors are also planned for the celebration.”The kettle corn people who were at the Grande Levee will be out there sometime late afternoon/early evening. The guy who sells light up toys, etc will also be out there sometime in the evening,” Jerry Schukar said.
wmay.com

Donated Building Provides Training Opportunities For Firefighters

Springfield firefighters will get some extra training in the weeks ahead. A building located in the 700 block of East Vine Street is slated for demolition to make way for Springfield Clinic’s new lab facility. The building was donated to the Springfield Fire Department for use until it is torn down, and the Fire Department is making full use of it until then.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
thingstodopost.org

10 Top-Rated Hotels in Normal, Bloomington-Normal, Illinois

Discover the best hotels in Normal, Bloomington-Normal, Illinois including Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bloomington - Normal, an IHG Hotel, Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, Hyatt Place Bloomington / Normal, Comfort Suites Normal University Area, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bloomington - Normal, an IHG Hotel, Holiday Inn Bloomington - Normal, an IHG Hotel, Courtyard By Marriott Bloomington Normal, Baymont by Wyndham Normal Bloomington, Super 8 by Wyndham Normal Bloomington, Candlewood Suites Bloomington-Normal, an IHG Hotel.
NORMAL, IL
capitolwolf.com

Where to see area fireworks

Folks who want to celebrate Independence Day with pyrotechnics have a couple of options in Springfield. Fireworks displays will be happening at the following locations:. July 3, North Mansion Block, 9:30 p.m. July 4, Knights Action Park, 9:30 p.m. Safety experts and city officials says fireworks are best left to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Revised Ordinance On Pedestrians, Panhandlers In Medians Introduced

Long-awaited revisions to a proposed Springfield ordinance dealing with people standing in medians and at busy intersections, asking for money, have finally been introduced. The new proposal seeks to make clear that the city is trying to regulate the practice on public safety grounds, and not to infringe on someone’s First Amendment right to ask people for money.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

No injuries after fire at Morton home Sunday

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire inspectors are working to learn the cause of a fire that damaged a Morton home on the corner of N. Main and E. Tyler Streets Sunday afternoon. According to Morton Fire Chief Joe Kelly, fire crews responded to the fire just before noon. He said two people escaped the fire, and no one was injured.
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy