Ocean Crab House seafood restaurant closes on MacArthur Boulevard in Springfield

The Ocean Crab House, a Cajun-inspired seafood restaurant, has permanently closed its doors on MacArthur Boulevard.

A message from the business on its Facebook page Thursday said the store was no longer open, thanking customers for their support over the past year.

"Dear customers, we will be permanently closed from now," the message reads. "Thank you for your continuing patronage."

The restaurant opened last March at 3101 S. MacArthur Blvd. in the former home of Show-Me's. The store is owned by Jin Ming Wu, a local restaurateur who also owns the Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet in the Town and Country Shopping Center.

That restaurant remains open for business.

