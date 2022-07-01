ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Researchers create 'COVID computer' to speed up diagnosis

By University of Leicester
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the University of Leicester have created a new AI tool that can detect COVID-19. The software analyzes chest CT scans and uses deep learning algorithms to accurately diagnose the disease. With an accuracy rate of 97.86%, it's currently the most successful COVID-19 diagnostic tool in the world....

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

New mobile test system for kidney disease

A new method for early detection of chronic kidney disease, which affects an estimated 9% of the world's population, has been shown to have potential to service rural and remote patients and communities with limited medical services. An affordable and portable biosensor device put to the test by Flinders University...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Spectacular success of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines just a glimpse of their full potential

The "spectacular" success of mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) vaccine technology against SARS-CoV-2 provides "just a glimpse of their full potential", according to the authors of a Perspective published by the Medical Journal of Australia today. Ms Isabella Overmars, a research coordinator at Murdoch Children's Research Institute, and colleagues wrote that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism controlling spread of pancreatic cancer

Scientists have shown it is possible to reverse a key process that allows pancreatic cancer cells to grow and spread around the body. These findings, published in Nature, show that a protein called GREM1 is key to regulating the type of cells found in pancreatic cancer—and manipulating its levels can both fuel and reverse the ability of these cells to change into a more aggressive subtype.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Diabetes Shown To Accelerate Brain Aging and Cognitive Decline by 26%

An analysis of 20,000 people’s data from the UK Biobank reveals that diabetes accelerates the normal process of brain aging, with longer diabetes duration associated with higher neurodegeneration. According to a study recently published in eLife, researchers have shown that type 2 diabetes patients’ natural brain aging is accelerated...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Computer#Software#Lag#Ai#Ct#Machine Learning
Nature.com

An artificial intelligence algorithm is highly accurate for detecting endoscopic features of eosinophilic esophagitis

The endoscopic features associated with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) may be missed during routine endoscopy. We aimed to develop and evaluate an Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm for detecting and quantifying the endoscopic features of EoE in white light images, supplemented by the EoE Endoscopic Reference Score (EREFS). An AI algorithm (AI-EoE) was constructed and trained to differentiate between EoE and normal esophagus using endoscopic white light images extracted from the database of the University Hospital Augsburg. In addition to binary classification, a second algorithm was trained with specific auxiliary branches for each EREFS feature (AI-EoE-EREFS). The AI algorithms were evaluated on an external data set from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill (UNC), and compared with the performance of human endoscopists with varying levels of experience. The overall sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy of AI-EoE were 0.93 for all measures, while the AUC was 0.986. With additional auxiliary branches for the EREFS categories, the AI algorithm (AI-EoE-EREFS) performance improved to 0.96, 0.94, 0.95, and 0.992 for sensitivity, specificity, accuracy, and AUC, respectively. AI-EoE and AI-EoE-EREFS performed significantly better than endoscopy beginners and senior fellows on the same set of images. An AI algorithm can be trained to detect and quantify endoscopic features of EoE with excellent performance scores. The addition of the EREFS criteria improved the performance of the AI algorithm, which performed significantly better than endoscopists with a lower or medium experience level.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Asthmatics may soon breathe easier thanks to new breakthrough

New research led by Edith Cowan University has made an important discovery that could lead to more effective treatments for the world's 262 million asthma sufferers. A study led by Dr. Stacey Reinke (ECU) and Dr. Craig Wheelock (Karolinska Institute, Sweden) found severe asthmatics have a distinct biochemical (metabolite) profile detectable in their urine, compared to mild-to-moderate asthmatics and healthy individuals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

The link between restless legs syndrome (RLS) and multiple sclerosis (MS)

Restless legs syndrome, or RLS, causes an irresistible urge to move the legs, usually while lying down or trying to fall asleep. It is more common among people with multiple sclerosis (MS). Nerve damage may help explain the connection between RLS and MS. According to estimates,. 5–15% — of people...
MLS
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover rare cells capable of transforming into blood cancer

Dysfunction involving an unusual type of thymocyte cell found in small amounts in every person may be the reason why some people develop a form of leukemia called T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) that affects more than 6,000 Americans each year. Researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

New drug target identified for inflammatory lung disease

Researchers at the Centenary Institute and the University of Technology Sydney have identified a new drug target for the treatment and prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), an inflammatory lung disease that causes airway blockage and that makes it difficult to breathe. Secreted by mast cells, a part of...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Protein discovered in Parkinson's disease could lead to new treatments

Currently, there are no disease modifying therapies for Parkinson's disease that can change the progression of the disease. An international team of scientists led by faculty at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus is hoping to change that. Today, they published new research in the journal Brain that takes...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study reveals how gastric cancer forms, suggests preventive treatment

A recently published study reveals new insights into how gastric cancer develops and suggests a preventive treatment. Eunyoung Choi, Ph.D., assistant professor of Surgery, and colleagues identified for the first time that Trop2+/CD133+/CD166+ dysplastic stem cells are a key source of clonal evolution of dysplasia to multiple types of gastric cancer. Their investigation further showed that pyrvinium, a commonly prescribed treatment for intestinal pinworms, blocked regeneration of dysplastic stem cells by controlling the CK1a signaling protein in mouse models and in human organoids.
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does Stomach Cancer Take to Develop?

Stomach cancer typically starts in the stomach lining and grows slowly over several years without causing noticeable symptoms. Stomach cancer can be difficult to diagnose in the early stages, since if symptoms do appear, they are often mistaken for symptoms of other gastrointestinal problems. As a result, stomach cancer can go undiagnosed for years before the symptoms grow serious enough to call for testing.
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Drawing tests could detect Alzheimer’s disease

Changes in drawing traits have been reported in people with early-stage cognitive impairments, but most studies have used a single drawing task only. Scientists from the University of Tsukuba and IBM found that they could classify people with normal cognition, mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and Alzheimer’s disease (AD) with much greater accuracy by combining traits extracted from five drawing tasks compared to using just one or two tasks.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Blood test could predict future risk of leukemia, study finds

Leukemia is often the result of the disruption to the fine balance in blood cell production where new cells are manufactured and old blood cells die. As we age, mutations in blood stem cells can mean that the altered cells can have a growth benefit over other blood cells and outnumber them in what is referred to as fitness advantage.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Gut bacteria potential key to IBD and colon cancer prevention

Researchers have isolated five strains of gut bacteria that could pave the way for new inflammatory bowel disease treatments and potentially help prevent some forms of bowel cancer. The study by University of Queensland and Mater researchers identified gut bacterial strains that suppress inappropriate gut inflammation and debilitating inflammatory bowel...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about lung scraping for COPD

Lung scraping, or thoracentesis, involves the removal of fluid or air from the space between the chest wall and the lungs. In some cases, doctors may perform the procedure on people who have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It is not a standard treatment for COPD, but it may be...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

A Common Medication Improves Survival for Heart Failure Patients

A new study discovers a new potential treatment option for a condition affecting 6 million Americans. Colchicine, a common gout medication, dramatically increased the survival rates of patients with worsening heart failure who were hospitalized, according to a recent University of Virginia (UVA) Health study. In individuals with an accumulation of cholesterol in their arteries, the researchers think colchicine might also lower the risk for heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy