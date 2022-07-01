ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House announces Medals of Freedom for Simone Biles, Gabby Giffords, Denzel Washington

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QRKCz_0gSG8DmR00

( The Hill ) – Denzel Washington, Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe and former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.) are among those who will be awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Biden.

Seventeen people in total will be recognized with the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the country’s highest civilian honor — at a ceremony next Thursday at the White House.

The medal is presented to “individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors,” the White House said Friday in announcing this year’s recipients.

In addition to “Fences” star Washington, Olympic athletes Biles and Rapinoe, and gun reform advocate Giffords, Biden will posthumously award the medal to Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who died in 2018 of brain cancer, late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, and former AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka, who died last year.

NASA calls ‘mystery’ rocket crash on moon highly unusual

Also among those being honored: former Sen. Alan Simpson (R-Wyo.), Sisters of Social Service member Simone Campbell, former University of Texas at Brownsville President Julieta García, former Vicar General of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Alexander Karloutsos, Gold Star father Khizr Khan, civil rights attorney Fred Gray, Sandra Lindsay, a nurse who was the first American to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee founding member Diane Nash, brigadier general Wilma Vaught and civil rights advocate Raúl Yzaguirre.

Previous Medal of Freedom winners included such famed figures as Tom Hanks, former Rep. Shirley Chisolm (D-N.Y.), Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep and Michael Jordan.

During his administration, former President Trump took heat from critics for moving to honor a number of prominent conservatives with the Medal of Freedom, including talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh, then-Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

Biden himself has been awarded the honor — in 2017, President Obama surprised his vice president by presenting him with the Medal of Freedom at the annual ceremony.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

What we know about the Highland Park Parade suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left six dead and twenty-four others hospitalized. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 22, was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
NBC4 Columbus

Several people dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A gunman opened fire inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital on Sunday, killing several people and wounding several others, police said. A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested, Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen told reporters, adding there was no indication that anyone else was involved in the attack, though […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Giffords
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Gabrielle Giffords
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Richard Trumka
NBC4 Columbus

Brittney Griner sends letter to Biden pleading for help

Brittney Griner has made an appeal to President Joe Biden in a letter passed to the White House through her representatives saying she fears she might never return home and asking that he not “ forget about me and the other American Detainees.”. Griner’s agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas said...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Afl Cio#Social Service#University Of Texas#American
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State fans, students react to UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – News of the Big Ten expanding the conference to the west coast is buzzing around The Ohio State University’s campus. On Thursday, Big Ten chancellors and presidents unanimously approved the addition of UCLA and USC as members, starting August 2024. Members of Buckeye nation told NBC4 they were surprised to hear […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 32, killed in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting overnight Sunday in east Columbus, according to police. CPD state that officers went to the 3100 block of Sterling Lane just before 12:30 a.m. where they found Henry B. Moore Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. Moore Jr. was taken to Grant Medical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police take to social media to find suspects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police has taken to Facebook in an attempt to catch some of the city’s most wanted criminals. In an operation it is calling Operation Turn Up The Heat, the department has started posting mug shots of suspects wanted for crimes ranging from weapons violations, arson, kidnapping, robbery, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man in custody after Highland Park parade mass shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A 22-year-old man is in custody after six people were killed and dozens were hospitalized in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. A manhunt for the alleged gunman lasted over eight hours. Police were looking for 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo III. The North Shore native was […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested after woman dies from stab wounds in Marion

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 44-year-old man in Marion has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a woman died from multiple stab wounds overnight Sunday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the River Bend Campground at the 1000 block of Whetstone River Road South at 2:33 […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy