Plano Cause for Paws: Donate to Plano Animal Shelter, get a free hot dog

DALLAS (KDAF) — Officials with the Plano Parks & Recreation Department have announced the dates for its third Cause for Paws event this year.

This event will be on Wednesday, July 20, and will feature on-site adoptions from Plano Animal Shelter, networking opportunities with city officials and free stuff. City officials say these events aim to strengthen relationships with our dog park users and educate the public on how they can help us keep these parks safe and clean for all to enjoy.

These events also support Plano Animal Shelter. They will be accepting donations, and if you donate you will get a free hot dog, courtesy of the Credit Union of Texas.

The event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 pm. at Windhaven Meadows Park (5400 Windhaven Pkwy). For more information, click here.

