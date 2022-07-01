ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Plano Cause for Paws: Donate to Plano Animal Shelter, get a free hot dog

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXT4Y_0gSG89Km00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Officials with the Plano Parks & Recreation Department have announced the dates for its third Cause for Paws event this year.

This event will be on Wednesday, July 20, and will feature on-site adoptions from Plano Animal Shelter, networking opportunities with city officials and free stuff. City officials say these events aim to strengthen relationships with our dog park users and educate the public on how they can help us keep these parks safe and clean for all to enjoy.

These events also support Plano Animal Shelter. They will be accepting donations, and if you donate you will get a free hot dog, courtesy of the Credit Union of Texas.

The event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 pm. at Windhaven Meadows Park (5400 Windhaven Pkwy). For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blackchronicle.com

Dog abandoned in Grapevine finds a forever home

GRAPEVINE, Texas — For greater than seven months, Wes Milner stored getting stories of a canine close to Grapevine Lake that will pop up late at evening or in early mornings however would flee anytime somebody bought shut. “There was a dog going through the trash at Whataburger,” Milner,...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Dallas Observer

Denton Animal Shelter Freezes Cat Adoptions Because of Respiratory Virus

The Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center, which has been in operation since 2015, was at capacity when it decided to do an early clear-the-shelter event running June 27-July 2. However, in a June 30 press release, the city postponed all cat adoptions, surrenders and intakes for 10 calendar...
DENTON, TX
Eater

Where Can I Take Kids and Toddlers to Eat and Be Entertained in Dallas?

Welcome to Ask Eater, a monthly column where Eater Dallas editor Courtney E. Smith answers specific or baffling restaurant questions from readers. Want to know which places have the breeziest patios and the best margaritas on steamy summer days? Want to know where to get the best front row seat for people watching in Bishop Arts and Deep Ellum? Looking for some hard to find dish and want a little help locating it?
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Society
Plano, TX
Society
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Pets & Animals
Plano, TX
Sports
Plano, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Plano, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Plano, TX
Lifestyle
Mix 97.9 FM

No Way! Did You Know There Is A Beach 4 Hours Away From Midland-Odessa?

What if I told you that you don't have to drive over 8 hours to get to the beach? You would say I'm CRAZY right? As a kid, I remember family trips to Corpus Christi and being in awe of the beach. As an adult, I visited Galveston for the first time and fell in love. But both of those are over 7 hours away. It's too much for just a weekend getaway.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dog#Dog Park#Paws#Parks Recreation#Charity#Plano Animal Shelter#The Credit Union Of Texas#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
CW33

Top indoor activities around Dallas to escape the rain or beat the heat, according to Tripadvisor

DALLAS (KDAF) — The summer heat in Texas is no joke and nobody wants to be outside in the rain and the Fourth of July weekend has the potential for rain and some high heat. What better day to celebrate than National Stay Out of the Sun Day on Sunday, July 3! NationalToday says, “Although one doesn’t technically need to be indoors to avoid the sun, any excuse to lounge around the house for a lengthy period of time can (and should) be taken full advantage of. Moderate sun exposure will provide you with a healthy, all-natural dose of Vitamin D, but spending too much time basking in the sun speeds up the aging process. Whether you opt to spend this holiday relishing in the great indoors, or relaxing in a hammock in the shade — we’ve got a couple of ideas to help you celebrate.”
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Meet the man behind Addison Kaboom Town's firework show

DALLAS — Expect the nationally recognized Addison Kaboom Town to bring in around half a million guests on Sunday. The annual event and its firework show have continued to grow in size and scale since 1985. In the last ten years, Chad Stanley has had a hand in what...
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

4th of July celebrations on Lake Texoma

POTTSBORO Texas (KXII) - People from all over rushed to Lake Texoma to celebrate the 4th of July. News 12 spoke with some lake goers to see how they celebrated the holiday weekend. James McEntire who visited with his family from Tulsa, Oklahoma said, “family, friends, holidays, food, fireworks, I...
POLITICS
KDAF

KDAF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy